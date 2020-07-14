Immortalize the elusive gorillas of the Cross River with puppies, at risk of extinction

A group of multiple subjects, of various ages, from gorilla of the cross river, an elusive species that, unfortunately, is on the verge of extinction and which boasts very few individuals.

The Cross River gorilla takes its name from the homonymous river that flows in Nigeria, but its habitat also includes Cameroon. The scientific name of this species is Gorilla gorilla Delhi and, unfortunately, among the gorillas, it is the species that is more endangered. Unfortunately, the reasons why it is becoming extinct are always the usual: reduction of their territory and the scourge of hunting. Their habitat, moreover, is interspersed with areas where the land is cultivated and therefore these animals, willingly or unwillingly, come into contact with humans. To date, they are counted 250-300 individuals who formed 9-11 groups.

These animals are extremely elusive. Usually, their presence is evidenced by nests, remains of their solid dejections or food residues but, this time, a photographic trap allowed to document the passage of a group of these elusive gorillas. The event is also important for another reason: the images that were taken from the trap photo document the presence of puppies of different ages, a sign that the species is reproducing despite everything. All this translates into an effective surveillance system aimed at preventing the action of poachers, as well as constantly monitoring this and all the other species that live in the reserve.

The vital service is carried out by WCS, which stands for Wildlife Conservation Society of The Mbe Mountain. In fact, they are the ones who protect the gorillas and the reserve in which they have lived since 2005 thanks to the action of the eco-guards who are responsible for monitoring and protecting the borders of this important natural area. But not only. WCS also deals with raising awareness and explaining to the local population the importance of protecting these animals and fighting together for their development and survival.