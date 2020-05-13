Wednesday, May 13, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

IMF sees risks for economic reopening in Europe and Asia

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Moving too fast would jeopardize the gains made by stopping the spread of Covid-19, Fund economists warn.

Asia and Europe are at risk of a relapse of the coronavirus (Covid-19) if their economies reopen too soon and before far-reaching measures are taken to quickly identify and contain new infections, economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog published this Tuesday.

The closings and other restrictions have imposed a huge economic and psychological cost on citizens, and it is understandable that countries want to act quickly to reverse the measures, the authors wrote.

But moving too fast could jeopardize the gains made by halting the spread of Covid-19 and causing new human and economic costs, wrote Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF department for Asia and the Pacific, and Poul Thomsen, director of the European department.

“In charting their way out of these unprecedented confinements, the economies of Asia and Europe must proceed with caution and resist the urge to do too soon and risk a relapse,” they warned.

Some Asian countries, including China, have been gradually reopening their economies, but the efforts have been supplemented by widespread testing, including random screening in selected provinces.

Several European countries have announced plans to gradually reopen and some have begun the process, the IMF said. The lender added that Europe appears to be reopening in the epidemic cycle before China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

That puts Europe at greater risk, as the ability to conduct large-scale testing, contact tracing, and case isolation there may lag behind the best examples in Asia, reflecting in part strict privacy regulations.

Unemployment aid in the UK

The United Kingdom will extend its temporary unemployment system for four months, until the end of October, by which the State covers 80% of the wages of workers who are not dismissed due to the pandemic, the government reported on Tuesday.

Some 7.5 million employees have already benefited from this measure, which has a salary limit of 2,500 pounds (2,800 euros) per month, said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Since the start of the pandemic and the confinement that paralyzed the British economy on March 23, 935,000 companies have used this government aid to preserve jobs, with more than £ 10 billion in compensation, the Treasury said.

 

More Articles Like This

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests. By Summa Magazine The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that...
Read more

2030 Agenda in the post-COVID-19 world demands more regional cooperation and integration

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The Executive Secretary of ECLAC today headed an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Practice of the countries of Latin America that will present...
Read more

Panama announces roadmap for ‘the new normal’

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The new normal will start next May 13. A government team and scientists presented what will be the guidelines designed to achieve the return to...
Read more

China to Exempt Additional Tariffs on More U.S. Products

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The announcement also comes amid the trade truce with the United States. China announced Tuesday that it will exempt 79 imported products from the United...
Read more

Consumers and businesses: the risks of intensifying online transactions

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Electronic commerce increased more than 300% in Latin America during the isolation caused by Covid-19. Fluid Attacks, a company dedicated to conducting security tests, helps...
Read more

CABEI approves US $ 50 million for COVID-19 emergency in El Salvador

Economy Brian Adam - 0
With this financing, the Government is supported in its efforts to implement prevention and containment measures to prevent the expansion of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests. By Summa Magazine The President of the Republic,...
Read more
Economy

2030 Agenda in the post-COVID-19 world demands more regional cooperation and integration

Brian Adam - 0
The Executive Secretary of ECLAC today headed an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Practice of the countries of Latin America that will present...
Read more
Economy

Panama announces roadmap for ‘the new normal’

Brian Adam - 0
The new normal will start next May 13. A government team and scientists presented what will be the guidelines designed to achieve the return to...
Read more
Smart World

New hoax impersonates Apple identity

Brian Adam - 0
Deception seeks to steal iCloud ID and users' financial data. ESET, a leading company in proactive threat detection, analyzes an old social engineering campaign that...
Read more
Economy

China to Exempt Additional Tariffs on More U.S. Products

Brian Adam - 0
The announcement also comes amid the trade truce with the United States. China announced Tuesday that it will exempt 79 imported products from the United...
Read more
Economy

IMF sees risks for economic reopening in Europe and Asia

Brian Adam - 0
Moving too fast would jeopardize the gains made by stopping the spread of Covid-19, Fund economists warn. Asia and Europe are at risk of a...
Read more
Economy

Consumers and businesses: the risks of intensifying online transactions

Brian Adam - 0
Electronic commerce increased more than 300% in Latin America during the isolation caused by Covid-19. Fluid Attacks, a company dedicated to conducting security tests, helps...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY