IMF sees risks for economic reopening in Europe and Asia

Moving too fast would jeopardize the gains made by stopping the spread of Covid-19, Fund economists warn.

Asia and Europe are at risk of a relapse of the coronavirus (Covid-19) if their economies reopen too soon and before far-reaching measures are taken to quickly identify and contain new infections, economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog published this Tuesday.

The closings and other restrictions have imposed a huge economic and psychological cost on citizens, and it is understandable that countries want to act quickly to reverse the measures, the authors wrote.

But moving too fast could jeopardize the gains made by halting the spread of Covid-19 and causing new human and economic costs, wrote Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF department for Asia and the Pacific, and Poul Thomsen, director of the European department.

“In charting their way out of these unprecedented confinements, the economies of Asia and Europe must proceed with caution and resist the urge to do too soon and risk a relapse,” they warned.

Some Asian countries, including China, have been gradually reopening their economies, but the efforts have been supplemented by widespread testing, including random screening in selected provinces.

Several European countries have announced plans to gradually reopen and some have begun the process, the IMF said. The lender added that Europe appears to be reopening in the epidemic cycle before China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

That puts Europe at greater risk, as the ability to conduct large-scale testing, contact tracing, and case isolation there may lag behind the best examples in Asia, reflecting in part strict privacy regulations.

Unemployment aid in the UK

The United Kingdom will extend its temporary unemployment system for four months, until the end of October, by which the State covers 80% of the wages of workers who are not dismissed due to the pandemic, the government reported on Tuesday.

Some 7.5 million employees have already benefited from this measure, which has a salary limit of 2,500 pounds (2,800 euros) per month, said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Since the start of the pandemic and the confinement that paralyzed the British economy on March 23, 935,000 companies have used this government aid to preserve jobs, with more than £ 10 billion in compensation, the Treasury said.