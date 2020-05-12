IMF reaches agreement with Honduras to expand credit to US $ 530 million.

By AFP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached an agreement with Honduras on Thursday to expand a loan for the country by US $ 222 million to a total of US $ 530 million, in the face of the global coronavirus crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major adverse impact on social and economic conditions in Honduras," the IMF, whose board is due to meet in the coming weeks to approve this expansion, said in a statement.

The IMF projects that in 2020 the Honduran economy will contract about 3.3%.

The multilateral entity has already approved emergency loans for 50 countries for nearly 18,000 million dollars, to fight the health and economic impact of the pandemic, said Thursday at a virtual press conference, the institution's spokesman, Gerry Rice .

Between the beginning of April and May 6, the board of directors approved these loans at "a record rate," he said.