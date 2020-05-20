Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Imagine finishing college and Brad Pitt sending you a video congratulating

By Brian Adam
Imagine finishing college and Brad Pitt sending you a video congratulating you on graduating? AS IT HAPPENED

Of course, keep in mind that this was not exactly a normal year for most students …

That for now, the filming in Hollywood has had to be suspended does not mean that its stars are bored in their mansions waiting for everything to return to normal. Not at least for Brad Pitt, who is taking advantage of these weeks of mandatory rest to demonstrate that being one of the most famous men in the world is not at odds with being one of the nicest.
Brad Pitt

Getty Images

This he has made clear with this great surprise that he has given to the students of the public University of his native Missouri, whose students, like millions of students around the world, have had to celebrate their graduation in a virtual way.

An exceptional situation caused by the current health crisis that in return has given them the opportunity to receive a video of Pitt congratulating them on having completed their studies. Probably the last one they imagined when they started studying their careers.

“Hello everybody! Here Brad from his forties sends a greeting to all the graduates of Missouri State University, ” says the last Oscar winner for the best supporting actor in a clip that the institution has just published on its social networks.

“It must be very strange to do this in such difficult times, but I want you to know that we all support you and that we are committed to you to make this world a better place. So we wish you all the best in your future, ”Pitt dedicates to all the students of this centre located in the city where he was born and raised before leaving for Los Angeles to succeed.

“You have succeeded. You did it. So enjoy, think big and again, congratulations on everything ”, concludes his message.

