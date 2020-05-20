Imagine finishing college and Brad Pitt sending you a video congratulating

This he has made clear with this great surprise that he has given to the students of the public University of his native Missouri, whose students, like millions of students around the world, have had to celebrate their graduation in a virtual way.

An exceptional situation caused by the current health crisis that in return has given them the opportunity to receive a video of Pitt congratulating them on having completed their studies. Probably the last one they imagined when they started studying their careers.

“Hello everybody! Here Brad from his forties sends a greeting to all the graduates of Missouri State University, ” says the last Oscar winner for the best supporting actor in a clip that the institution has just published on its social networks.

“It must be very strange to do this in such difficult times, but I want you to know that we all support you and that we are committed to you to make this world a better place. So we wish you all the best in your future, ”Pitt dedicates to all the students of this centre located in the city where he was born and raised before leaving for Los Angeles to succeed.