There is dissatisfaction in Kerry about illegal camping and drinking parties being held in woods and beaches in the county.

Up to 70 people gathered at Baile an Sceilg beach last Saturday night for a party.

People from the area had to collect rubbish and broken glass left on the beach the next day.

A fortnight ago, four acres of dune were burned on Blessed Strand when a fire lit during a party there broke out of control.

In Dingle, farmers found a large disguised camp in a private forest.

Brothers Seán and Pádraig Ó Murchú said six people had been living in the camp for several weeks but had been chased by the Gardaí during the weekend.

They have left a sofa, a table, furniture, tents and a large pile of rubbish.

The brothers say they were lucky to not have a fire in the woods during the drought.

Kerry County Council states that the national Covid-19 guidelines are being implemented and that camping on the beaches and dunes within their remit is prohibited.

The Council says that the Gardaí will deal with people who gather in large groups on beaches or any other form of anti-social behavior.

Camping and caravan parks will be allowed to open on June 29.

Bríd Ní Mhóráin from the Wavecrest campers in Caherdaniel says there is a huge demand for the site and people want to stay in Ireland on holiday.

The site is full for July and August but says people are encouraged to use their own laundry and toilet facilities in the caravans rather than in the park.

They have to limit the number of tents on the site because they say the resources are most depleted, she says.