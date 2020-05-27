IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing.

By Summa Magazine

As part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group and the world's largest private sector development institution in emerging markets, has provided US $ 314 million through Central American banks for the export and import of agricultural and health products critical to the region, in order to support the continuity of trade, crucial for the development of economies and protection of jobs in the face of the crisis.

The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing (GTFP), a key component of IFC's response to the pandemic, to support financial institutions so that they can provide financing to companies that import and export goods.

“Experience in past crises teaches us the importance of supporting the private sector to limit economic damage. The main objective of IFC's emergency package is to provide liquidity to companies so that they can continue operating, and it has a significant impact on small and medium-sized companies involved in global supply chains, ”said Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC's Manager for Central America.

Trade is a critical engine for economic growth, particularly in developing countries. With the support of IFC, financial institutions in , El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras provide financing for the movement of goods at all stages of the supply chain, facilitating the export and import of medicines, care and protection equipment. medical, agricultural products, among others.

With more than $ 500 million dollars committed in Latin America and the Caribbean since March, the Global Program for Trade Financing is so far one of the main components of the global financing package for US $ 8 billion that IFC has for provide support to the private sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of IFC's financing goes to financial institutions within the client portfolio so that they can continue to offer commercial financing, working capital support and medium-term financing to companies. IFC's response will also help current clients in sectors such as tourism and manufacturing and those involved in the pandemic response, such as the health care sector and related segments, which face increased demand for services, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.