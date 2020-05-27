HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing.

By Summa Magazine

As part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group and the world's largest private sector development institution in emerging markets, has provided US $ 314 million through Central American banks for the export and import of agricultural and health products critical to the region, in order to support the continuity of trade, crucial for the development of economies and protection of jobs in the face of the crisis.

The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing (GTFP), a key component of IFC's response to the pandemic, to support financial institutions so that they can provide financing to companies that import and export goods.

“Experience in past crises teaches us the importance of supporting the private sector to limit economic damage. The main objective of IFC's emergency package is to provide liquidity to companies so that they can continue operating, and it has a significant impact on small and medium-sized companies involved in global supply chains, ”said Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC's Manager for Central America.

Trade is a critical engine for economic growth, particularly in developing countries. With the support of IFC, financial institutions in , El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras provide financing for the movement of goods at all stages of the supply chain, facilitating the export and import of medicines, care and protection equipment. medical, agricultural products, among others.

With more than $ 500 million dollars committed in Latin America and the Caribbean since March, the Global Program for Trade Financing is so far one of the main components of the global financing package for US $ 8 billion that IFC has for provide support to the private sector affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of IFC's financing goes to financial institutions within the client portfolio so that they can continue to offer commercial financing, working capital support and medium-term financing to companies. IFC's response will also help current clients in sectors such as tourism and manufacturing and those involved in the pandemic response, such as the health care sector and related segments, which face increased demand for services, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

More Articles Like This

Works of art amaze the public in Tralee in County Kerry

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being...
Read more

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that...
Read more

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more

To what extent do countries have to go into debt to relaunch the economy?

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The countries of the euro zone or the United States have found financing in the markets under very favorable conditions. By AFP Millions have slipped...
Read more

17 others Covid-19 died, 73 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,147 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,631 people south of the border and 516 north of it ...
Read more

Garda campaign underway this weekend to stop people traveling outside the permitted 5km

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí will be campaigning this bank holiday weekend in a bid to stop people traveling outside the 5 kilometers allowed under their limits set...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global...
Read more
Amazon

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

Brian Adam - 0
With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that allows you to shop through...
Read more
Latest news

Works of art amaze the public in Tralee in County Kerry

Brian Adam - 0
In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being...
Read more
Apps

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Brian Adam - 0
Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of...
Read more
Android

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more
Corona Virus

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Brian Adam - 0
Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Latest news

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY