Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

If you use Chrome, don’t upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, why?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp is developing several new features for Android, iOS

WhatsApp is testing several new features which will be launched for iOS and Android in due course. While QR contact...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

All Windows 10 users eagerly awaited the May update. The 2004 version, which was going to bring some important news Both when closing security holes, as well as adding automatic functions and procedures. But the truth is that we have been in June for two weeks and really serious problems keep appearing.

If a few days ago we found out that the update is being selective, leaving out teams perfectly capable of starting it, while including others who should not install it and, worst of all, without asking users before, now Another problem arrives that especially affects those who make intensive use of the internet, from web pages and platforms where they have to be identified with their username and password to work without problems.

Chrome affected, but also other apps

It turns out that many users are complaining that after applying Windows 10 2004 update, Google Chrome disconnects from all the accounts that we have started in the browser. An example? If you regularly access Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, etc., every time you turn off the device, or leave it in hibernation or suspended mode, all that data will be erased so you will have to login again.

Think for a moment about the annoyance that implies when until today you have worked without problems with the Chrome manager so as not to waste time on those tasks. And that if you only have to write the username and password, since If you have double authentication profiles, the time you are going to lose multiplies.

Passwords in Google Chrome.

At the moment Microsoft has said absolutely nothing about this problem (or the many others that exist) although it is to be imagined that they have detected it and are already looking for a solution. But while that happens, We can say little to those who already installed the Windows 10 2004 update. If not, and you have not done so yet, we recommend that you wait and do not wait until news arrives that the Redmond people have corrected most of the errors reported by the community.

This problem, however, seems to not only affects Chrome, but any other application installed in Windows 10 to save this type of data about sessions started on platforms, services and websites, and which are deleted once the computer goes into suspension, hibernation or we shut it down.

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp mobile payments getting closer: now they arrive in Brazil

Apps Brian Adam -
It is a function that It has been in preparation for a long time but it cannot be implemented as if it were a...
Read more

New measure of the average life of a Neutron, this time in space

Health Brian Adam -
For the first time, scientists measured the average life of a neutron in space, knowing this value could place constraints on some cosmological theories....
Read more

Google will facilitate the development of games in the style of ‘Pokémon GO’ thanks to the technology of Google Maps

Apps Brian Adam -
Google just announced availability Google Maps Platform, a focused platform for video game development studios and independent developers. It is an infrastructure that will...
Read more

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iphone Brian Adam -
iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple smartphone, in fact, can be...
Read more

How to activate and configure HDR in Windows 10

How to? Brian Adam -
Connecting our PC or laptop to a monitor or television is increasingly common, especially when we want to see some content or enjoy a...
Read more

Chrome 85 will simplify the URLs of the websites you visit, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
The next version of Google Chrome will be 84 and it is coming down with its shipment of important news. Keep in mind that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY