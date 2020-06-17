If you use Chrome, don’t upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, why?

All Windows 10 users eagerly awaited the May update. The 2004 version, which was going to bring some important news Both when closing security holes, as well as adding automatic functions and procedures. But the truth is that we have been in June for two weeks and really serious problems keep appearing.

If a few days ago we found out that the update is being selective, leaving out teams perfectly capable of starting it, while including others who should not install it and, worst of all, without asking users before, now Another problem arrives that especially affects those who make intensive use of the internet, from web pages and platforms where they have to be identified with their username and password to work without problems.

Chrome affected, but also other apps

It turns out that many users are complaining that after applying Windows 10 2004 update, Google Chrome disconnects from all the accounts that we have started in the browser. An example? If you regularly access Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, etc., every time you turn off the device, or leave it in hibernation or suspended mode, all that data will be erased so you will have to login again.

Think for a moment about the annoyance that implies when until today you have worked without problems with the Chrome manager so as not to waste time on those tasks. And that if you only have to write the username and password, since If you have double authentication profiles, the time you are going to lose multiplies.

Passwords in Google Chrome.

At the moment Microsoft has said absolutely nothing about this problem (or the many others that exist) although it is to be imagined that they have detected it and are already looking for a solution. But while that happens, We can say little to those who already installed the Windows 10 2004 update. If not, and you have not done so yet, we recommend that you wait and do not wait until news arrives that the Redmond people have corrected most of the errors reported by the community.

This problem, however, seems to not only affects Chrome, but any other application installed in Windows 10 to save this type of data about sessions started on platforms, services and websites, and which are deleted once the computer goes into suspension, hibernation or we shut it down.