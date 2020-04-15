Friday, April 17, 2020
If you have a Xiaomi Mi Watch, fighting the Covid-19 will be easier

By Brian Adam
If you have a Xiaomi Mi Watch, fighting the Covid-19 will be easier

All the health authorities, professionals and even the members of the government emergency committee who speak daily warn:

the masks are perfect, wear gloves too but, what is going to save us from getting coronavirus is keeping personal distance, do not put our hands to our faces, sneeze towards our elbow and, lastly and surely most important, wash our hands frequently.

That is why many technology companies have put the batteries updating applications and, as in this case, the smartwatch operating system itself allows its users to carry out that much-needed hygiene without forgetting it. So Google has decided to launch an update WearOS, which is the operating system that many devices have on the market.

Remember to wash your hands

This being the case, all the smartwatches that are on the market and that are compatible with WearOS, such as the popular and successful Xiaomi Mi Watch, They will receive in the next few hours an update that installs version 5.4.0 on their devices which lands with an interesting reminder function that we have to wash our hands.

Thanks to East reminder, owners of smartwatches will receive an alert to wash their hands at least every three hours, which is what is recommended if we are away from home, in a place that we do not have controlled and that we share with other people. In any case, although this washing frequency is considered adequate, it should always be done when we touch a surface that is used, for example, by other colleagues.

WearOS reminds us when to wash our hands. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
WearOS reminds us when to wash our hands. Unsplash

And when we say wash your hands, we don’t just mean the fact that goes to the bathroom to scrub for 40 seconds with the help of the Google assistant; It is also compatible with the use of a disinfectant gel with a hydroalcoholic solution that we can easily use in any situation. It almost replaces it, but to avoid problems and cut the presence of the virus in our hands, it works.

Say that this warning is activated by default in the new version of WearOS although We already warned you that you could remove it at any time. Especially when, a few days after you have returned to work at your office, you have already taken it easy in the routine of every few times going to the bathroom to clean your hands of potential viruses.

