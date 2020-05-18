Monday, May 18, 2020
Updated:

'If we do not cooperate with the pandemic, we will fail' – UN Secretary General

By Brian Adam
The Covid-19 should be an eye opener and it’s time to take pride, says Antonio Guterres,

'If we do not cooperate with the pandemic, we will fail' - UN Secretary General

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the “pride” of the global effort to deal with Covid-19 should be abandoned who has “put the world in disrepair”.

“The Covid-19 should be an eye-opener. It’s time to get out of pride. We have seen some solidarity but there has been little agreement when dealing with the Covid-19. Different countries had different strategies, sometimes these were strategies that worked against each other and we all pay dearly for that.

“Many countries have ignored the World Health Organization’s recommendations and as a result, the virus has spread around the world.”

Guterres said Covid-19 was now spreading in the southern hemisphere and would “wreak havoc” in those countries.

The Secretary General said yes to create a fairer and more sustainable economic system and that this was an opportunity to “rebuild in another way better”.

“Rather than going back to systems that were not viable, we must seize the opportunity to create an inclusive and equal future in which clean energy is used, with better protection for people and universal healthcare.”

“We can do that, but will we do it? If we do not cooperate with the pandemic, we will fail, ”said Antonio Guterres.

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and hairdressers are reopening today in Italy, one of the worst affected by the coronary virus, but strict rules of social segregation apply.

Most of Spain is embarking on the second phase of decriminalization and millions of the public are allowed to meet in groups of no more than ten and have a drink or meal at tables outside in a cafe or café. in a restaurant.

