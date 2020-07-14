If the notorious "Planet Nine" were a black hole we could easily find it

In recent years, researchers have noticed a strange grouping in the orbits of objects that inhabit the depths of the mysterious external solar system. According to some, these strange orbits may have been created by the gravitational attraction of an object about 5-10 times more massive than the Earth: Planet Nine.

However, according to new theories, it may not be a planet … but a black hole the size of a grapefruit. Astronomers are already scanning the sky for any sign of Planet Nine and should soon be able to find it. Indeed, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory telescope is scheduled to begin a large (one-decade) survey at the end of 2022.

The instrument observation program will be able to identify a potential black hole signature, the so-called “accretion flares” that occur when black holes devour comets or other small objects. “Near a black hole, small bodies approaching it will melt due to heating from the growth of gas“, lead author of the study Amir Siraj of Harvard University writes.

Such growth causes radiation emissions, flashes that briefly illuminate the light on dark and mysterious objects. Telescope data should be able to confirm or rule out the black hole hypothesis within one year of the start of the survey, according to the new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.