Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

If the notorious "Planet Nine" were a black hole we could easily find it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If the infamous 'Planet Nine' were a black hole we could easily find it

In recent years, researchers have noticed a strange grouping in the orbits of objects that inhabit the depths of the mysterious external solar system. According to some, these strange orbits may have been created by the gravitational attraction of an object about 5-10 times more massive than the Earth: Planet Nine.

However, according to new theories, it may not be a planet … but a black hole the size of a grapefruit. Astronomers are already scanning the sky for any sign of Planet Nine and should soon be able to find it. Indeed, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory telescope is scheduled to begin a large (one-decade) survey at the end of 2022.

The instrument observation program will be able to identify a potential black hole signature, the so-called “accretion flares” that occur when black holes devour comets or other small objects. “Near a black hole, small bodies approaching it will melt due to heating from the growth of gas“, lead author of the study Amir Siraj of Harvard University writes.

Such growth causes radiation emissions, flashes that briefly illuminate the light on dark and mysterious objects. Telescope data should be able to confirm or rule out the black hole hypothesis within one year of the start of the survey, according to the new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

SpaceX unstoppable: will launch a satellite on behalf of South Korea

Space tech Brian Adam -
A couple of hours after cancelling the launch of another rocket from a nearby launch pad, the SpaceX team stands paving the way for...
Read more

How should you place the wifi antennas of your router to gain coverage?

Communication Brian Adam -
Wi-Fi is one of the big headaches that we all suffer daily in our homes, or at work, pBecause many times we have the...
Read more

NOW TV arrives on Sony Bravia TVs: here are the supported models

Tech News Brian Adam -
Important news from the Now TV front. From today, 13 July 2020, the application of Sky's on demand service it is also available on...
Read more

The NEOWISE comet will shine with never in the next few days: next time in 7000 years

Space tech Brian Adam -
On March 27 of this year, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope discovered a new visitor: C / 2020 F3,...
Read more

Google Play Store: 40 free Android apps, games and themes

Android Brian Adam -
Are approximately 40 applications, games and themes available for free on the Google Play Store today, Tuesday 14 July 2020. The shop of the...
Read more

How to prevent neighbors from connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
One of the first thoughts that cross our heads when the Wi-Fi network is especially bad is that someone has broken into us. Then...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY