Thursday, April 9, 2020
SportsFootball
Updated:

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

By Brian Adam
13
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable...
Read more
FootballBrian Adam - 0

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team.

Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish Super League.

Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega, 34, said that if Juan Román Riquelme, current 2nd Vice President of Boca Juniors of Argentina, summons him, he would not hesitate and would fly to join the Argentine team.

"If (Juan Román) Riquelme calls me, tomorrow I will get on a plane, even if I can't leave the country," stressed the current Denizlispor player of the Turkish Super League in statements to the radio program Cultura del Gol.

"I would like to meet him, he was a spectacular player and I would love to meet. I do not like mate, but I can have coffee or a soft drink," added the Colombian international who had a long history in his country, Mexico, England and Turkey.

Don't miss: The 2020 Formula One season could start in Europe and without an audience

Rodallega, whose last move to South American football was at Deportivo Cali in 2005, recounted: "Last year Juan Sebastián Verón called me and expressed his interest in having me at Estudiantes. I was José Sosa's partner and he told me that if you could Go there. He spoke highly of the club. "

The Colombian striker has a contract until June 2021 with Denizlispor, where he arrived last year after passing through two other Turkish clubs such as Akhisarspor and Trabzonspor.

This season he has converted 6 goals in 24 games played.

Previous articleThe Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format
Next articleSaint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

More Articles Like This

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Football Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more

Conmebol asks FIFA for support for the 10 federations on the continent

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The president of the soccer regulatory body in South America, Alejandro Domínguez, asked Gianni Infantino to reactivate the working group in charge of analyzing...
Read more

Real Madrid will reduce the salary of its players

Football Brian Adam - 0
After reaching an agreement with the soccer and basketball team, the white team decided to lower between 10 and 20% of wages until the...
Read more

Mané: "It doesn't matter if Liverpool is not given the Premier title"

Football Brian Adam - 0
The Senegalese player reiterated that soccer is now in the background and health is what matters and that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon end. Sadio...
Read more

In England they are upset with Dávinson Sánchez for not respecting the quarantine

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The Tottenham defender was seen jogging in a London park. The club already caught his attention, as did coach Jose Mourinho, who apparently was...
Read more

From the talisman pilot of Seville to the person in charge of the repatriation of Spaniards around the world

Football Brian Adam - 0
Alejandro Díaz Sánchez de Movellán is one of the talismans of Seville, as commander of the planes that transferred the squad in his nine...
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
Techology

Flirt in time of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more
Football

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more
Football

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

Brian Adam - 0
The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team. Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

Brian Adam - 0
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

9 of the best Star Wars gadgets you need in your life right now

Brian Adam - 0
To mark Star Wars Day we have got the low-down on the best themed gadgets from the movie franchise. If you don’t have light saber...

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.