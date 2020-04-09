"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team.

Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish Super League.

Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega, 34, said that if Juan Román Riquelme, current 2nd Vice President of Boca Juniors of Argentina, summons him, he would not hesitate and would fly to join the Argentine team.

"If (Juan Román) Riquelme calls me, tomorrow I will get on a plane, even if I can't leave the country," stressed the current Denizlispor player of the Turkish Super League in statements to the radio program Cultura del Gol.

"I would like to meet him, he was a spectacular player and I would love to meet. I do not like mate, but I can have coffee or a soft drink," added the Colombian international who had a long history in his country, Mexico, England and Turkey.

Don't miss: The 2020 Formula One season could start in Europe and without an audience

Rodallega, whose last move to South American football was at Deportivo Cali in 2005, recounted: "Last year Juan Sebastián Verón called me and expressed his interest in having me at Estudiantes. I was José Sosa's partner and he told me that if you could Go there. He spoke highly of the club. "

The Colombian striker has a contract until June 2021 with Denizlispor, where he arrived last year after passing through two other Turkish clubs such as Akhisarspor and Trabzonspor.

This season he has converted 6 goals in 24 games played.