IF Found Review: a new way of telling graphic novels

December 1993. Kasio returns home to the island of Achill in western Ireland. It is the first time since she started attending university in Dublin, determined to reveal the secrets of the universe. However, the occasion is not that of the Christmas holidays. The last farewell to the father on an Irish morning whipped by the freezing wind, the last barrier that stood between mother and daughter, now forced to confront, to solve their problems or say goodbye, taking a step forward, synchronized. A mother who no longer recognizes her son (learning that a child does not "own"), a prisoner of one of the consciences most painful that a human being can face.

The beginning of the transition to the sexual identity of choice, the spark of self-acceptance that fights against a storm of prejudices (first of all familiar) and traditions that reason by tight compartments, dividing "normality" and "abnormality ", like two banks that ignore the fluidity of the river that flows through it. With If Found … Dreamfell e Annapurna Interactive they want to tell us a little story of training capable of warming the heart. The history of the most difficult days of Kasio, to be canceled (without forgetting them) to face the future.

Black hole sun

The team led by Llaura Ash McGee knows how manipulate gaming genres. The fixed screens of a visual novel, usually archived with the aseptic pressure of a button, become boards to be admired in their minimalist style as storyboards, sketches, memories to read, and then delete them by passing the mouse on the screen as if it were a rubber, discovering the layers of a story that digs deeper and deeper, towards that black hole used as a sci-fi metaphor to give an indefinite form to the fear of facing the coming out.

From the pages of Kasio's diary present as an astronaut, from moments of intimacy to quarrels with mother and brother, each screen designed by Liadh Young is surprising, unique, colorful by immersing the brush in emotions that change shades with chameleon-like rapidity.

There is a sensitivity absolutely out of the ordinary in If Found … and the clear desire to transmit to the reader / player a universal message of reconciliation with themselves, while investigating the priceless value of communication. Connect and do not isolate yourself to get out of a condition of self-induced inadequacy.

A work without barriers to entry, highly digestible, which I personally consider very suitable for a very young audience; this precisely because he prefers do not point the finger, speaking softly to his interlocutor without screaming, establishing a sincere friendship relationship with the public. Also the choice of a very simple script, with protagonists who speak in an extremely direct way, about the belly, without many turns of words, it is absolutely inclusive in the perspective of a video game that wants to communicate to the widest possible audience without age limits. Although in certain situations this attitude of his you risk demeaning your emotions a little that the reader perceives in the interpreters and in the situations, with a sometimes too adolescent tone for 20/25 years protagonists.

Accomplice though compassionate pace and limited longevity, this criticism remains barely afloat once the work has been decoded, capable of very powerful moments, which can break the heart as much as put the pieces together. There is talk of about two hours, even less, of course, but the spirit that animates the Dreamfell title is the same that I found in enormously more complex products such as Transparent or the sub-plot of Nomi Marks in Sense8, citing two of the works (cinematographic -serials) flagship that in recent years have faced land LGBT issues absolutely head-on.

Light strokes

If Found … is something much smaller and that will probably have a limited impact on the public, as it was for Hidetaka Suehiro's amazing The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories, leaving the responsibility to explode these issues to The Last of Us Part 2, in a medium that on certain subjects is still far behind, undecided whether to sink the blow or not, often held hostage by communities of high toxicity. We are, however, in front of a title packed with infinite love, which shows a care for details and the audiovisual aspect to take off your hat.

A care that is also noticeable in small things, such as the footnotes that appear at the foot of the screen when we are reading sentences containing words in Gaelic, translating them, or names of Irish places, briefly explaining their position and historical notes, thus becoming also a small cultural cross-section (the all available also in Italian).

Beyond the issues addressed, playing (browsing) If Found … I often found myself thinking of it as a natural evolution, interactive and vibrant of the graphic novel. You don't need to have a gameplay to tell a story, but you don't have to limit yourself to a format that simply replicates the paper format. Here, in this Dreamfell proves to have taken another step towards a new type of reading which, mixed with the audiovisual potential of the video game, can transform a story already heard (certainly in its key points) into an absolutely incisive experience. And be careful, it is absolutely no small matter.

Pure storytelling without playful ends, but enhanced by a precise and overflowing aesthetic idea. A third way between the classic visual novel and narrative experiments such as Gorogoa, Florence and 80 Days (among others). Speaking of aesthetics, one cannot fail to give voice to the sound, from the electronic tracks of 2 Mello to a splendid sound design, which manages to make each screen three-dimensional, exalting the boy's strokes in pencil, so as to deceive us to hear even the smells of certain settings; the heath wet from the night rain, the mold in the occupied manor house, the Christmas lunch, the pungent mix of alcohol and sweat of a punk concert. Enveloping and, in a sense, reassuring.