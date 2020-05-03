ICU numbers below 100 again today

For the second day in a row the number of people in an intensive care unit in State hospitals is below a hundred.

It had not been so low since late March.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) will hold its weekly COVID-19 meeting today.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid

It is understood that the testing system and the state of play in the homes will be discussed.

More than 950 people who have contracted the coronary virus or who have symptoms of the virus are still in the hospital.

The Department of Health reported yesterday afternoon that a further 25 people died of the virus, which means it has 1,286 dead in the State.

There are 343 new burns cases in the State with 21,176 people to date.