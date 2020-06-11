Tech NewsHow to?
ICQ returned to our lives! This is how you can use it

By Brian Adam
How to use ICQ New, the new version of ICQ to have conversations with your friends, exchange files, stickers, photos and more.

How to use ICQ New. * Photo: Writing
How to use ICQ New. * Photo: Writing

Do you remember the old messaging of the little green flower? How to forget the ‘ah ah’ that indicated that someone had sent you a message and while you had the Internet, you could hold conservations for hours and hours. Well, the application returned to our lives, we tell you how to use ICQ New, the new version of ICQ.

Mirabilis

If you grew up in the nineties, surely you used this messaging service, it was one of the first of its kind; created in 1996 by two young men from Israel who were originally known as Mirabilis.

Of course, back then it was a great novelty and actually today when using new options, we recognize how much we were entertained and liked. Two years after its creation, Mirabilis was bought by America Online, a company that changed its name to ICQ, which means I seek you.

Later the platform was acquired by the company Mail.ru, of Russian origin, and gradually lagged behind in time, Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp and the innumerable number of online chats appeared to chat with friends or strangers.

How is ICQ New

Since we love nostalgia and everything comes back one way or another, ICQ New is the new version of the application, but in this case, it integrates many additional functions. Now you can also send messages, make video calls, send photos, stickers and files in different formats.

ICQ New includes the option to use filters, make surveys, follow channels of interest such as news. Actually ICQ changed a lot but it still has its logo, the fluorescent green flower and of course, the characteristic notification sound ah ah. ’

How to use ICQ New

To use it, simply download the application in this link while you are connected to the Internet and select whether you are an iOS or Android user on your cell phone; Or, you can download the app on your computer regardless of whether it is Mac or Windows.
After downloading the app, you must create a profile and enter your mobile number. Following this, the app will send your phone a verification code to continue.

