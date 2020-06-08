I sold a viral video and they paid me 340 euros for it

Imagine the following situation: during a bicycle ride outside the city, you find, by surprise, a small herd of skunks that advances towards you little by little. You stop, you watch them and they, harmless, come to sniff your shoes. They scamper in the most adorable and cute way possible around you and inevitably you take out your mobile to immortalize the moment. Now you have video recorded the proof of the pleasant surprise you have had on your routine bicycle trip.

Then you upload it to YouTube, Instagram, or any social network, to share that beautiful moment. Weeks go by and one day you receive an email that starts with an exciting message of “We love your video!”, Detailing below that it is a company that has found your video and would be interested in paying you money for it.

It may take you by surprise, but without a doubt, the idea of ​​being offered money for a video that you recorded completely by chance is very attractive. Well, this is not just an example, it happens constantly: many companies are dedicated to tracking videos on the net to acquire your rights and then re-sell them to third parties.

Why do you want to buy my video?

If you are a regular of social networks, surely you have come across a multitude of media or accounts that share the most surprising videos. Well, those videos don’t appear out of anywhere. Companies like Jukin Media, Viralhog, among others, once they have tracked the videos and bought them, sell them to third parties.

Let’s go back to our video of the skunks to understand it: a few years ago, once you had uploaded the video to Youtube, it was difficult for the video to go viral. Before, videos grew organically on the platform, collecting visits slowly and slowly, through recommendations from friends or family and digital word of mouth. Now, with these companies, there are many more videos that go viral and faster. It is because through their broadcast networks, whether they are their different channels or social networks, they “drive” the video to go viral and reach many phones simultaneously.

In the last months, some YouTubers have had serious problems because of this type of company. The latest controversy has been regarding Jukin Media: some YouTubers have been threatened with the closure of their channel by using images and videos that have been purchased and licensed by the company. They have even been accused of extortion for asking an exacerbated amount of money from YouTubers for using these videos, even if it was only for a few seconds.

In short, these companies perform two main functions: on the one hand they buy videos that have already gone viral to commercially exploit them, or they look for videos that they see as potential candidates to be and make it viral. We have spoken with some people who have sold their videos to different companies of this style so that they can tell us what happens after they have been sold and, most interestingly, how much monetary profit they have been able to obtain from it.

Storyful: the one that pays the most, but with hardly any transparency

Mario During a trip he made with his friends to Venice in 2017, he made this video in just 17 seconds. Storyful paid him 340 euros for him.

Quien no arriesga no gana. pic.twitter.com/GPFbiZ88TC — merinowski (@merinowski_) November 16, 2017

Mario has been a content creator for several years and knew in advance the existence of the viral video business. It was he himself who contacted them to sell it: “The video went viral on Twitter and I was sick of other accounts being stolen so I decided to sell it and have others fight it for me, in addition to earning that extra money. ”

“I was keeping an eye on two or three companies of the style, but the one that convinced me the most was Storyful because at that time they were the clearest when it came to explaining what they offered,” he tells us for this article. The only thing they asked him to do was upload the video to his own YouTube channel with specific keywords and indicating in the description box that the video belonged to Storyful, in the event that someone wanted to use it. Mario also sent them links where the video had been uploaded without permission so they could claim it, at Storyful’s request.

There was no negotiation of any kind, nor was he made to sign any contract. Everything was discussed through email. The distribution of benefits generated by the video once purchased is usually 50% for the owner of the video and 50% for the company that buys it, but in this case, they did not indicate how much their percentage of earnings would be, they simply told him that “the limit that I could earn with the video was 1,000 euros and that they were going to make an income through PayPal every time 100 euros were accumulated”. The first month they paid him 100 euros, after three months 140 euros and in another couple of months 100 euros, approximately. Then he did not know more about them.

Every time a payment was made to him, nobody made any breakdown, invoice, or the like. He did not know “to which customers they had sold it, or how many views or impressions that video had during its broadcast.” The income in PayPal was made as if it were entered by a friend or individual. Something that did not finish convincing Mario since he was very interested in the said breakdown. He wrote several emails requesting if it would be possible to see said data at some point, to which he only received emails telling him that it would not be possible at that time. At the time of writing this article, Mario contacted them again but they have not even responded. When contacting us, they have not given any statements in this regard either.

Although there is no contract, Storyful indicated to Mario at the time that the ownership of the video remains with him, but the distribution and marketing rights to it remain with Storyful forever.

In this case, Mario earned 340 euros for his video, for how much does Storyful sell it to third parties? In an email that we sent them previously asking about the price of one of their videos, they indicated that 715 euros.

They have plans in which the more videos you buy, the cheaper each one comes out. As a means, I raised the possibility of buying 50 different videos per month and they indicated that in that case, it would be 135 euros. That is, an amount of 6,750 euros per month. Also, when they sell a particular video it is not exclusive, they can sell the same video to different people. That sale only gives permission to use it, and only for a certain time.

Is it worth selling your video then? Mario is clear: “Without a doubt, I would do it again at least it compensates me. When you viralize a video, it can be stolen from other accounts and, at best, they give you credit, but most of the time they don’t. Even if they give it to you it is really useless. The experience with Storyful, on the one hand, was a good experience because they made you enter Paypal as if it were a donation, period, but bad because I do not have data, I do not know what people have sold it to. Several times I asked them for information, from whom they have sold it, or for how much, how many impressions, how much of that money is for me and how much is theirs but they gave me nothing. ”

Jukin Media: they promised money they never paid

Xuri, YouTuber and illustrator, uploaded this video to one of her channels in 2013, in which she leaves herself falling at the airport.

After a few weeks, Jukin Media contacted her to buy it. “The video didn’t even have many visits,” Xuri tells us, “I don’t know how they got there, much less an American company.”

“I would be 18 years old back then, they told me they wanted to buy that video and they were going to pay me $ 100. They sent me to sign a transfer of rights document and I signed it waiting for me to send that money, but they never did”

He claimed after a few months but no one answered the emails. Even a couple of years later he wrote to them again, but his complaints were sent to an automated complaints system. He never got the answers or money. “They only offered me that $ 100, I suppose if I had known how things work back then I would have negotiated it. They painted it for me like a prize: In addition to the fact that they had loved the video, they were going to give me money for it. I guess it happens to a lot of people as it happened to me, that they made that video by chance and then sold it without knowing that they could earn more money apart from that $ 100. Well, in my case they didn’t even give them to me. ”

When Xuri signed the contract, the company was called ChiWay Entertainment INC, before the company changed its name in 2013 to Jukin Media.

Xuri saw his video in one of the compilations of falls they were doing back then. As of today it is deleted and is not located in the Jukin Media channel. We contacted the company itself regarding the video and the contract they made him sign without ever being paid, but the company has not answered any of our emails.

Caters Clips: the fairest and most transparent deal

Lucas, the producer of Pyrene Media, also tells us that they were chosen by another video buying company: Caters Clips. This time the experience was much more pleasant compared to Storyful and Jukin Media.

Pyrene Media is a producer specialized in mountains, flights, skydiving and all kinds of risk sports. They work mainly in the Pyrenees area. One of his recent works, for example, is reflected in one of C. Tangana’s latest video clips, YELO.

The video above corresponds to one of his athletes, Alex Villar, and Caters Clips contacted the athlete directly.

“We work mainly in advertising and although we may think that some of our videos may be viral, it is not our main sector,” Lucas tells us over the phone, “we know that this is not a business, we don’t see it as a return that can be lived We have only done this case to prove it ”. It is the first time that they have made this type of transaction when contacted by Caters Clips.

The deal they were offered and accepted was 60% profit for Pyrene Media and the remaining 40% for Caters Clips. It only lasts for three months and at the end of the video it becomes the complete property of Pyrene Media: “We still cannot tell you how much money that video has generated, it has only been a month, and it is a quarterly payment at the end of the contract, “But they have indicated that they will give us a breakdown where this video has been sold, to which customers and how much each transaction has generated.”

We also contacted Andrés Aguilera, content creator specialized in kinematics with drones. One of those videos was found by Caters Clips as was the Pyrene Media video and they made him an offer.

He tells us that he has already been contacted several times by this same company, as well as ten others at least. They made the same deal as with Pyrene Media, to distribute benefits between them to 60% for Andrés and 40% Caters Clips. In this case, their payment goes from month to month and each one breaks down how the video has been sold, including customer names. A very transparent process, unlike the competition.

It is not the first time that he has sold one of his videos. Choose the ones that seem most interesting to you for this option. Earnings from the above specific video they have brought him 150 euros for example: “Anyway, by giving them the non-exclusive right, my idea was not to earn money, but to give more visibility to the video.”

“I continue collaborating with them, so I recommend them. As long as you know why you want to sell the video, because the remuneration is low” He concludes.

Factors to consider when selling your video

As we have seen, delivering your video to the hands of a company has its pros and cons. The benefit they get from your video is infinitely greater than what you are going to get, but unlike us, they have a network of contacts and distribution that we do not have.

There is also a risk that the company may not end up being totally honest, as has happened in the case of Xuri, and your claims are lost in its massive system. In this case, it would be about trying to search in advance for good references about the company who is contacting you for the video.

On the other hand, there is also the monetization. YouTube has now put certain rules so that you can monetize your videos: it is necessary to have achieved more than 4,000 hours of viewing in 12 months and to have at least 1,000 subscribers. This means that if you are not a person dedicated to the platform and upload a loose video that, by chance, goes viral, you cannot monetize it in any way. Unless it is through this type of companies that are in charge of doing it. Not to mention uploading it on other social networks, such as Twitter or Instagram, where there is even no possibility of monetization.

On the other hand, if you are a content creator and you can monetize your videos, you have a much better position when it comes to negotiating the conditions in which you are going to sell your video.

At the end of the day, these companies are nourished by our videos, without them they would have no business, what less to negotiate with the raw material that they so much crave.