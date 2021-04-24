I met the weather of Eireann Ireland as a mini heat wave to see a glorious sun with strange temperature changes

Met Eireann has forecast glorious sunny days and warm temperatures as the mini heat wave will continue.

However, some days will see strange temperature swings as the mercury will dip below zero at night.

Also, there is an urgent warning this weekend as Met Eireann forecasts high pollen levels for today and tomorrow.

Today it will be dry and sunny with highs of 14 ° C or 15 ° C in the west of the county, but it will be a couple of degrees cooler near the coast, around 12 ° C or 13 ° C.

Tonight the temperatures will drop to 0 ° C with a touch of frost in some places.

Tomorrow it will be mostly sunny with a bit of high clouds at times and temperatures of 13C or 14C. But like yesterday, it will be a couple of degrees cooler near the coast.

While there are no more forecasts for Dublin, the national outlook says things will get “cooler and rainier” early next week.

Here’s the rest of the forecast for Ireland:

SUNDAY NIGHT

A forecaster from Met Eireann said: “Staying dry and mostly clear. A cold night with lows of -1C to + 3C with frost in some places, with a variable light breeze.

MONDAY

“Another dry, hot and mostly sunny day in many areas, however clouds will gather from the north during the day as our winds head north.

“A few rains will push the northern shores later in the day. Highs of 13 ° C to 16 ° C with light winds turning north. Rains moving south on Monday night, with lows of 4 ° C at 7 ° C.

TUESDAY

“A cooler day with a mixture of sun and rain, some of the rains will be heavy at times. Highs of only 11 ° C to 13 ° C with moderate winds from the north.

“Showers subsiding Tuesday night with clear spells. Lows of 2 ° C to 5 ° C.

WEDNESDAY

“Quite cool and quite cloudy, with a few bouts of sunshine. Generally long dry on Wednesday, but there will be some scattered showers. Highs of 10 ° C to 13 ° C with light north winds.

“Lows of 1C to 4C Wednesday night with a hint of frost.

Thursday and Friday

“Cool with scattered showers and sunny spells. Highs only 11 ° C to 13 ° C with light winds.

“The risk of frost remains with night lows of 0 ° C to + 5 ° C”.