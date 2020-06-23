'I have started a small business without my knowledge' – a new craft learned by a young Irish speaker during the lockout

Tuán Ó Baoill has spent many hours making wood crafts in the cottage near his house since the schools closed in March, selling a proverb carved into wood.

A student from Coláiste an Eachréidh in Athenry has learned a new trade during the lock-up and is interested in buying his handmade work.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Tuán Ó Baoill, aged 16, said that He has spent "long hours" doing wood crafts in the shed near his home, Loughrea, since the schools closed in March.

Thuáin's father, Pádraig Rua Ó Baoill, author, teacher and language activist, inspired the young craftsman to take up the woodwork.

“My father told me to go out to the hut and work alone and come up with some ideas of what I could do with old pallets he had.

"He has a book of proverbs in his house and he wrote me some proverbs in the old Irish font and I was able to copy them," said Transition Year student, Tuán Ó Baoill.

Tuán said that the first few pieces took him "plenty of time" and that he soon had the "hut full of proverbs".

Tuna's sister has posted some of his handmade work on Instagram and people have since expressed interest in buying them.

'I have started a small business without my knowledge. I didn't expect people to ask for it but I might make a few euros. ”

Tuán said he was "very interested" in the woodwork and had the opportunity as part of the transition year to spend a work experience with a carpenter earlier this year.

If you are interested in the work of Tuáin Uí Bhaoill, you can email [email protected]