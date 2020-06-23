Latest news
'I have started a small business without my knowledge' – a new craft learned by a young Irish speaker during the lockout

By Brian Adam
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google launches a website to disable chat functions (RCS) if our new mobile is not compatible

By the end of this year, the GSMA is expected to have more than 500 million users access to...
Read more
Tuán Ó Baoill has spent many hours making wood crafts in the cottage near his house since the schools closed in March, selling a proverb carved into wood.

A student from Coláiste an Eachréidh in Athenry has learned a new trade during the lock-up and is interested in buying his handmade work.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie, Tuán Ó Baoill, aged 16, said that He has spent "long hours" doing wood crafts in the shed near his home, Loughrea, since the schools closed in March.

Thuáin's father, Pádraig Rua Ó Baoill, author, teacher and language activist, inspired the young craftsman to take up the woodwork.

“My father told me to go out to the hut and work alone and come up with some ideas of what I could do with old pallets he had.

"He has a book of proverbs in his house and he wrote me some proverbs in the old Irish font and I was able to copy them," said Transition Year student, Tuán Ó Baoill.

Tuán said that the first few pieces took him "plenty of time" and that he soon had the "hut full of proverbs".

Tuna's sister has posted some of his handmade work on Instagram and people have since expressed interest in buying them.

'I have started a small business without my knowledge. I didn't expect people to ask for it but I might make a few euros. ”

Tuán said he was "very interested" in the woodwork and had the opportunity as part of the transition year to spend a work experience with a carpenter earlier this year.

If you are interested in the work of Tuáin Uí Bhaoill, you can email [email protected]

