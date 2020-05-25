'I have no regrets' – defended by councilor Boris Johnson on a 264 mile journey

In a statement he gave at an unusual press event this evening, Dominic Cummings defended his decision to make a 264-mile journey to his family's estate during the lockout

Dominic Johnson, a senior adviser to the British Prime Minister, has said he has no "regrets" that he drove 264 miles to his family's estate during the lockout.

In a statement he made at an unusual press event this evening, Cummings said his actions were "reasonable" and said he had made "no mistake".

Boris Johnson yesterday supported his senior adviser when it emerged that he had driven from London to Durham with his ill wife. They did not know at the time, he said, whether she was wearing Covid-19.

Johnson is pressured to give his adviser a ride and is accused of violating the strict lockout restrictions at a time when the public were being urged to stay home.

Cummings testified that he had not offered Johnson to resign because of the controversy.

Cummings said he was under great pressure at the time and was being threatened by violence and coming to his house shouting and threatening.

He said he was worried that things would deteriorate and that he would not be able to care for his family while working day and night in Downing Street. He claimed that the rules were "clear" that an exception could be made if there were small children.

He said that he decided that the best thing they could do was go to a house on his father's farm and isolate him there.

Cummings said that he understood the author that what was published in the media was a source of anger and wanted to put an end to the "misconceptions" about his case.

He should have made his statement earlier, he said.