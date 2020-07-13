Tech NewsCommunicationMobile
Updated:

I have. Mobile, VoLTE calls are finally activated for all customers

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices....
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

I have. Mobile, VoLTE calls are finally activated for all customers

Important news from the front I have. Mobile. The semi-virtual operator of Vodafone indeed has VoLTE technology has finally been activated for all customers, which will allow users to stay on the 4G network even during calls.

Their company had conducted tests in the past few months, and evidently they have given the desired results to the point that he has chosen to extend it to everyone. Recently there have been many reports from users who, in the midst of telephone conversations, have seen the 4G icon appear in the status bar.

The colleagues of MondoMobileWeb contacted Ho Mobile’s customer care through Facebook to ask for clarifications on the matter, and in response, they received that “starting from 6 July 2020 the service is active on all SIM cards I have. To use the service, you need a phone that supports it“.

To enable VoLTE calls on iPhone just open the Settings application, then tap on “Mobile”, go to the “Mobile data option” panel and select “LTE, VoLTE active”. At this point, all you have to do is make a call and test the activation.

Ho recently cut the gigabytes available in roaming by enabling a new mechanism. Among other innovations, SIM activation has also been facilitated through recognition with selfie videos.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Apple Music redoes its look with iOS 14: here are all the news

Apple Brian Adam -
Even Apple Music has a new look with iOS 14: let's see together what are the news that users will find with the new...
Read more

Google Chrome, here’s how to make the homepage dynamic with a GIF

Apps Brian Adam -
There Google Chrome homepage (the page that appears, for example, when you open a new tab) is one of the first things that many...
Read more

Halo 3 Review: the Master Chief Collection for PC continues to grow

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Halo 3 is the new entry of the Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC: we tried it, here's what to expect from this...
Read more

The best free themes for MIUI 12

Apps Brian Adam -
MIUI 12 He is already travelling the world onboard different phones in what is, of course, his first round of updates. The latest version...
Read more

The new Xiaomi mobile is for children, it looks like a Game Boy and costs 40 euros

Mobile Brian Adam -
The mobile phone industry has always had little ones in their minds, with some phones that simplified their functions to such an extent...
Read more

Microsoft and Google are allied to bring to Google Play progressive web applications better integrated in Android

Apps Brian Adam -
Progressive web applications are here to stay. They are basically websites with steroids and extra functions. so that they are better integrated into the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY