I have. Mobile, VoLTE calls are finally activated for all customers

Important news from the front I have. Mobile. The semi-virtual operator of Vodafone indeed has VoLTE technology has finally been activated for all customers, which will allow users to stay on the 4G network even during calls.

Their company had conducted tests in the past few months, and evidently they have given the desired results to the point that he has chosen to extend it to everyone. Recently there have been many reports from users who, in the midst of telephone conversations, have seen the 4G icon appear in the status bar.

The colleagues of MondoMobileWeb contacted Ho Mobile’s customer care through Facebook to ask for clarifications on the matter, and in response, they received that “starting from 6 July 2020 the service is active on all SIM cards I have. To use the service, you need a phone that supports it“.

To enable VoLTE calls on iPhone just open the Settings application, then tap on “Mobile”, go to the “Mobile data option” panel and select “LTE, VoLTE active”. At this point, all you have to do is make a call and test the activation.

Ho recently cut the gigabytes available in roaming by enabling a new mechanism. Among other innovations, SIM activation has also been facilitated through recognition with selfie videos.