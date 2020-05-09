I have. Mobile facilitates SIM activation: recognition takes place with selfie videos!

I have. Mobile pushes on the accelerator and has decided to speed up the activation of the SIM. The virtual operator of Vodafone has in fact implemented a new way to enable the card upon reception at home, due to the numerous problems encountered by users who have relied on video calls.

According to MondoMobileWeb colleagues, it would have been a few days I activate a new service that allows you to activate your SIM with a selfie video to be sent upon delivery. Basically, therefore, users will only have to record a short movie, to be sent through the official client.

During the procedure users are asked to clearly show your face, accompanied by a valid identification document (driving license, identity card, passport) to verify your identity.

We do not know if this new system is to be interpreted as a temporary measure in Coronavirus time or not, but surely it is a pleasant novelty destined to solve one of the most annoying problems among those reported by users. In fact, video calls were not always immediate.

