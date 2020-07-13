Aaron Brady told the Central Criminal Court this morning that he did not kill Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co. Louth in 2013.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was deployed on 25 January 2013 while on duty at Lordship Credit Union in Castleblayney, Co. Dublin. Louth.

Aaron Brady, 28, is from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co. Dublin. Armagh pleading not guilty to murder and robbery of € 7,000 cash and checks at the same spot and date.

Aaron Brady was on the stand in court this morning, giving evidence as part of his own defense.

Michael advisedHiggins asked his own barrister, had he killed Adrian Donohoe and Brady had replied that he had not.

He also said he had not been involved in any armed robbery, nor had he ever confessed to killing Adrian Donohoe.

Brady was dealing with diesel laundering at a yard on the concession road in Co. Armagh at the time, he said.

When questioned by Garda Aaron Brady, he did not tell them about the diesel laundering as he did not want to draw their attention to this, he said.

He admitted that he had told the Gardaí about this when he said he was at his girlfriend's house between 7pm and 3am the following morning.

'I had no right to tell a lie', he said today, 'but I was not involved in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe'

He also denied that he had watched the credit union during the day before he was robbed.

The case is continuing.