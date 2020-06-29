'I am simply going to call her Minister for the Gaeltacht' – An online surprise of all Catherine Martin's concerns

Surprising, hilarious and worrying for people the longest-running and most respected department of the new Government

With the announcement of the new coalition minister at the weekend, the new head of the Green Party deputy, Catherine Martin, was left in charge of the Gaeltacht.

But that department is not his only concern or danger.

Catherine Martin does not have the mountain's seven tasks but she is far from it as much as six in all.

The leader of the Irish-speaking Alliance, who has some Irish, will lead the longest-standing and most responsible department in the new government, and possibly the history of the State – Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht .

I am honored to have been appointed Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht. The Honor and privilege of being appointed Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht. pic.twitter.com/4n9REA5qLA – Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) June 28, 2020

There has already been a lot of discussion on social media about all the tasks that have been set on a new section and it is hilarious. It was a cause of burning humor for many Twitter Gaels. Many were of the view that the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht appeared to have been 'left over' when the tasks deemed important were being distributed .

The Department 's independent MP Mattie McGrath called the new division' Speaking at the Dáil '.

A Fianna Fáil TD said Martin was now "Minister for Normal People and Senior Hurling" with responsibility for media and sport.

As a joke, people invented even longer names for the new section.

Minister for Media, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht and the tree in the hole and the bog in the bog and the bog down in the valley-o. – helena (@helenanirochain) June 27, 2020

Setting up the department was an act of gender equality, another said in his half-tongue.

Rather than give six women a job, did they give one woman six jobs? That's probably one way to achieve gender equality 🙄 https://t.co/ikYA4uhNxQ – Cıan Caırbreaċ (@ cyancairbreach) June 27, 2020

According to one political correspondent, Catherine Martin had been stripped of two others in her constituency.

Catherine Martin was a constituent colleague of Josepha Madigan (Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht) and Shane Ross (Transport, Tourism and Sport). Take transport away and take all the rest of those briefs by herself, plus a new responsibility for media – Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 27, 2020

The Irish language community welcomed the appointment of Martin, who has accepted there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht, but expressed concern about whether she could tackle the problems and so many other tasks.

She seems to be a talented person @cathmartingreen and personally I am happy to be responsible for my two main areas of interest, the Irish language and the media. But it is hard to remember a more crowded section than this new one. Is this the longest division title ever? – John Walsh (@respondent) June 27, 2020

One group who were not very happy with the announcement of the new department were Irish language media, who will have their say in the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Speech practice of the day: Say fast a few times: Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht

Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht

Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht pic.twitter.com/uEkt4sjcrP – Ailbhe Ó Monacháin (@AilbheOM) June 27, 2020

"I now have the Minister for Culture, Media, Tourism, Arts and the Gaeltacht and the deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin. Welcome you Minister. ”

"Thank you "

"Oh, I'm sorry, the time has passed" pic.twitter.com/073e3ukICd – * Wash 👐 * | Covid19 (@ news1rnag) June 27, 2020

The full title of the Minister for the Gaeltacht was often said before, but this one will definitely hit us! 😳 https://t.co/8WJJZIK4SB – Marion Ní Shúilleabháin (@ Marion508) June 27, 2020

Others felt that the Gaeltacht would be completely ignored in an attempt to shorten the name of the department.

Catherine Martin gave me a simple review of the 'Gaeltacht' by the Minister for the And Gaeltacht – Social (distancing) Míde (@AChairdeGael) June 28, 2020

Writer Shane Hegarty tried to make fun of all the tasks of the new department and although he succeeded in turning "spicebags", "memes", and "table quizzes" into the care of Minister Martin, he did forgot to mention the Gaeltacht.