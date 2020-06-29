Latest news
'I am simply going to call her Minister for the Gaeltacht' – An online surprise of all Catherine Martin's concerns

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Surprising, hilarious and worrying for people the longest-running and most respected department of the new Government

With the announcement of the new coalition minister at the weekend, the new head of the Green Party deputy, Catherine Martin, was left in charge of the Gaeltacht.

But that department is not his only concern or danger.

Catherine Martin does not have the mountain's seven tasks but she is far from it as much as six in all.

The leader of the Irish-speaking Alliance, who has some Irish, will lead the longest-standing and most responsible department in the new government, and possibly the history of the State – Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht .

There has already been a lot of discussion on social media about all the tasks that have been set on a new section and it is hilarious. It was a cause of burning humor for many Twitter Gaels. Many were of the view that the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht appeared to have been 'left over' when the tasks deemed important were being distributed .

The Department 's independent MP Mattie McGrath called the new division' Speaking at the Dáil '.

A Fianna Fáil TD said Martin was now "Minister for Normal People and Senior Hurling" with responsibility for media and sport.

As a joke, people invented even longer names for the new section.

Setting up the department was an act of gender equality, another said in his half-tongue.

According to one political correspondent, Catherine Martin had been stripped of two others in her constituency.

The Irish language community welcomed the appointment of Martin, who has accepted there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht, but expressed concern about whether she could tackle the problems and so many other tasks.

One group who were not very happy with the announcement of the new department were Irish language media, who will have their say in the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Others felt that the Gaeltacht would be completely ignored in an attempt to shorten the name of the department.

Writer Shane Hegarty tried to make fun of all the tasks of the new department and although he succeeded in turning "spicebags", "memes", and "table quizzes" into the care of Minister Martin, he did forgot to mention the Gaeltacht.

