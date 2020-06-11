Tech NewsAppsMobile
Updated:

Hype is available today on the Huawei AppGallery: the store is getting richer

By Brian Adam
Huawei AppGallery, the first real alternative to the app stores in the last ten years, continues to grow: from today HYPE, the most important Italian challenger bank that with over 1 million customers is already a well-established digital solution for simple and efficient money management, is available for download.

From today all those in possession of devices equipped with Huawei Mobile Services will be able to open an account for free, in less than 5 minutes and receive the payment card directly at home.

Directly from their device, customers can take advantage of a completely new way of thinking about their relationship with the bank and enjoy the many advantages offered by HYPE which, in addition to traditional banking services, offers a rich portfolio of services such as, for example, the functionality of intelligent and automatic savings based on your objectives and availability, simple and immediate control of the expenses made, as well as the possibility of requesting an instant loan up to € 2,000 or the possibility of obtaining cash back from purchases. An intuitive service, quick to activate and with an excellent customer experience which now adds to the high-quality mobile experience offered by HMS devices.

L’arrival of HYPE on the AppGallery confirms Huawei’s relentless commitment to guaranteeing its users an increasingly complete user experience. In particular, Huawei continues to invest to bring the most sought-after apps by users such as those for managing its finances to its proprietary store.

This is an important addition, which arrives a few days after Satispay’s debut on the AppGallery.

