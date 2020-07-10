Hygiene, examinations to be arranged before opening of schools

The Secretary General of the Department of Education told the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 that the Department's most urgent priority is to ensure that schools reopen in accordance with normal arrangements while being as safe as possible.

At a hearing of the committee this morning, Seán Ó Foghlú said that the Department hoped to provide guidance to schools by the end of this month.

He indicated that the process is challenging, exhausting and that the matter is being discussed in detail with school management.

Among the challenges, he said, is to ensure that school buses have social segregation in place and that school cleaning and hygiene rules are as rigorous as possible.

Seán Ó Foghlú also said that revisions to the curriculum and next year's examinations in the light of the crown virus crisis are also being negotiated.

The Department of Public Expenditure will be looking for more money to implement new practices in schools, he said.