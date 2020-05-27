Hurricanes are getting stronger: 40 years of studies confirm this

According to data from a new study, the probability of a hurricane developing into a category 3 storm (classified as "strong") or higher, with sustained winds of over 177 km / h, is increased by about 8% every decade since 1979. Global warming may have driven this trend, he said.

"Our results show that these storms have become stronger globally and regionally, which is consistent with expectations of how hurricanes respond to a warming world"says the climate scientist James Kossin of the National Oceanic and Atmospher Administration (NOAA).

Warmer ocean temperatures and added humidity in the atmosphere tend to fuel these storms, experts have said in the past. The real data, however, were more difficult to find. Hurricanes only appear sporadically and can be difficult to study. Not to mention that these storms are often ignored if they are not "face to face" with humans.

Thanks to computers, which can help us interpret satellite images of storms around the world, the team has now shown that from 1979 to 2017 there was a trend detectable in the power of hurricanes, and this combines consistently with Earth's warming simulations. Obviously the authors admit that there are many other factors, besides climate change, that contribute to the intensity of the hurricane. However, based on our current understanding of warming the Earth, it really seems to be there a "probable human fingerprint" about these rapid and dangerous changes.