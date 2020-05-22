Hurricane Katrina kills 84 in India and Bangladesh

Calcutta / Dhaka: Typhoon devastation in India and Bangladesh has claimed 84 lives.

A powerful typhoon in eastern India and Bangladesh on Thursday severely affected several coastal villages, according to the International News Agency. The storm has flooded large areas and disrupted power supply.

The Indian coastal city of Calcutta has been hit the hardest by the storm. Roads have turned into ponds and the roofs of dozens of mud houses have been blown off and hundreds of buildings have been partially damaged. The floods have uprooted thousands of trees and left 15 million without electricity. Millions of people lost contact with the outside world as phone lines broke down and mobile phone towers collapsed. Rescue operations have been launched in the storm-affected areas.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 72 people have been killed in the state, most of them due to electric shocks and strong winds blowing at a speed of 185 kmph. The storm has wreaked havoc in an area of ​​400 km.

Initially, 10 deaths have been confirmed in Bangladesh. “I have never seen such a storm in my life,” a 49-year-old resident of Satkhira district in Bangladesh told a foreign news agency. It felt like the world was about to end. I can only pray to Allah Almighty to keep us all safe. ”

It is to be noted that the most dangerous typhoon ‘Amphin’ had hit the eastern states of India and the coast of Bangladesh on Wednesday. According to the World News Agency, this is the most dangerous typhoon to hit the Bay of Bengal since 1999. After that, a series of heavy and torrential rains has started, while large landslides have also occurred. Experts say the deadliest hurricane in its 20-year history could lead to large-scale deaths.