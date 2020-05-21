Thursday, May 21, 2020
Huntdown Review: Robocop's sons on the hunt for bounties

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With gameplay and aesthetics reminiscent of old 16-bit cyberpunk adventures, Huntdown is focused on pure action.

Huntdown review Review: Robocop's sons on the hunt for bounties

While the community looks forward to Cyberpunk 2077 and the vision of the future according to CD Projekt RED, many independent productions celebrate the sci-fi current in different ways. Today, however, we are not talking about small pearls like The Red Strings Club, but about a production that brings to the screen a peculiar interpretation of science fiction: in the 1980s, in fact, the idea of ​​tomorrow's world corresponded to a precise dystopian and violent representation. Movies like Robocop they had cleared the image of a society split between megacorporations and gangs of criminals, but with a B-movie taste seasoned with unfailing jokes that gave the whole a deliberately trash touch, capable of marking the pop culture of those times.

At that time, the gaming world was also full of armored darlings ready to re-establish the characteristics of tomorrow's thugs, especially thanks to tie-ins, the bit transpositions of cinematographic films. Productions perhaps not excellent, but which resonate strongly with the themes and style of Huntdown. This independent project, with the publisher Coffee Stain behind it (author of Goat Simulator), celebrates the action adventures of the past in an almost perfect way: an excellent opportunity to indulge in nostalgia and rediscover a game of the past. It is time to prepare the weapons, comrades, there are bounties to be collected.

Dead or alive

In the future of Huntdown the world is crushed by the dark influence of megacorporations and by gangs of criminals so powerful as to put the police, unable to act, in check. For this reason the big companies have decided to hire professionals to get rid of the most dangerous bandits for their turnover, unscrupulous fighters called to sow chaos among the ranks of the criminal undergrowth.

Madrelupa, head of the Shinobi, loves to rely on a trio of particularly skilled hit men: the human Anna Conda, ex commando and expert in weapons, the cyborg John Sawyer, with a past in the special police force, and the droid Mow Man, built with software found only on the black market. Once you have chosen a favorite, it will be up to us to clean the streets once and for all. On the other hand, a contract must always be honored.

With a plot that recalls, as said at the beginning, to the old b-movies, Huntdown immediately puts on the plate an imaginary recognizable for all the players who grew up with Robocop, Schwarzenegger and company. Not only is the trio of heroes characterized by offering a precise representation of cyberpunk, but the three bounty hunters do not fail to season every kill with vitriolic jokes typical of action movies.

All along a campaign divided into four macro-areas of increasing difficulty, each consisting of five stages that challenge the user to make his way among the criminals of a notorious neighborhood until he breaks down the local boss.

Speaking of the gangs, the characterization of each reaches excellent levels, with the contribution of a quotationist verve who brings to the dance cult like the film The WarriorsFor example, we find the classic punks gathered under the Hoodlum Dolls banner, or the peculiar Misconducts, a pack of gentlemen with a passion for hockey and the hobby of splitting heads in sports clothes. Each band has characteristic features, unique enemies and equally peculiar bosses, among the links of a content offer that is not particularly abundant (without any death, longevity is around two hours), but able to guarantee an excellent level of challenge, able to put a strain on even the lowest difficulties (our game took over five hours).

Corpses piled up

It is precisely when we talk about the gameplay that the retro flavor of Huntdown releases all its nostalgic power, bringing the mind back to the classics we were talking about at the beginning.

Playing the work of Easy Trigger Games is like picking up your hand Robocop vs The Terminator, or one of those run'n gun in which to shoot everything that moves, being careful to avoid the broadsides of the opponents. In this regard, the developers have included in their formula a very useful dodge system (aerial or on the ground), which goes hand in hand with an immediate and generally effective roofing system, within the framework of an excellent workmanship level design.

The gameplay of Huntdown puts the user in a tight spot, asks him to hone his senses and manages to fully satisfy. The only burr we noticed is on the low roofs which, occasionally, have been subject to some bugs: for example we happened to see bullets go through crates without causing any damage, while at other times a shot reached our avatar for no reason apparent. Basically, the system has some slight inaccuracy that does not affect the goodness of experience but it makes your nose turn up, especially if you consider the average quality of an experience built with great care and evident passion.

This is demonstrated by the skill with which the sprites of the bosses and the heroes themselves were produced, and the attention paid to the dialogues (with subtle nuances based on the chosen hunter) and to the music: a riot of synthesizers and basses. The trend of the 1980s is perhaps becoming a bit abused cliché in the gaming world, but the guys from Easy Trigger Games have managed to offer a classy interpretation, absolutely convincing.

Returning to the gameplay, although each member of the "hunter" trio has its own main and secondary weapon (subject to a cooldown time), in practice the differences are minimalThis is because internships always offer a considerable quantity of "consumable" fire guns: gatling, sniper rifles, bazookas and any other death tool you can imagine. It is not in time to finish the bullets of a weapon that the game guarantees further destructive possibilities, riding a desire for devastation that never gets bored.

Finally, everything marries perfectly with an "old school" co-op, perhaps too much. This is because Huntdown does not offer any type of online cooperative, and this means that, just as in the times gone by, your partner will have to be physically by your side to support you in the hunt.

Huntdown
HuntdownAnalyzed Version PlayStation 4Huntdown is the respectful re-presentation of a particular type of run'n gun strongly anchored at the time of 16 bits, different from the famous Contra and Metal Slug. The inspiration for the action movies of the 1980s and a certain idea of ​​cyberpunk are well perceptible, and the challenge rate manages to multiply the risky hours of longevity offered by the game. Besides a few small smudges, what awaits you is a raw adventure full of b-movie jokes and flying bullets. "As long as there are bounty hunters, there will be a hunt."

