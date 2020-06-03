Huntdown, analysis. Taste of recreational (and good)

Eighties cyberpunk returns in retro format with Huntdown, the new of Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Studios for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, such a run and gun classic in the strictest sense of the word that takes advantage of everything learned from the best titles in the genre to offer an arcade experience old school, typical of the arcades of the late eighties and early nineties that no fan of the shooters of scroll side should lose sight. And it is that this new indie offers everything you can expect from a video game that seems to be taken from the circuits of the 16 bit consoles of the time with a staging that is a real candy for the most veteran players. Let's discover more of everything Huntdown has to offer in our analysis.

Bounty hunter vs criminals

Huntdown offers an experience completely based on the classics of the genre such as Against, Metal slug and the like, action video games from scroll lateral that combine platforms and shots; and on this occasion, this amalgam works in a masterful way, combining all the elements as if it were a complex watchmaking mechanism and providing own mechanics that they only improve a concept that already works as a shot; and never better said. Although the first thing that catches the attention of Huntdown is its surprising pixelated visual bet along with a sound section that inevitably catches us from the first game.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QepvIm_-NHQ (/ embed)

Following the style of the genre, its history is simple and direct; although we do not need more to take action after a few brief indications from our mysterious "superior". Huntdown brings us to a dystopian future, a faithful representation of the futuristic action cinema of the eighties with topics everywhere that give the game a unique character. Criminal gangs dominate the different districts of the metropolis and the police are unable to enter its dark streets, where the gangsters roam freely. It is at this moment when the only solution is through the action of the bounty hunter, individuals with nothing to lose and much to gain, masters of the most advanced combat techniques and of any firearm at their fingertips.

From the beginning we have to choose between one of the three available bounty hunters, each with its predefined weapon although with very similar abilities. Are John Sawyer, a relentless cyborg half man, half machine, Anna Conda, a seasoned former special forces commander, and Mow Man, a military droid that does not leave a puppet with its head. While their appearances are completely different, each character equips a special weapon of their own that we can use whenever we want prior cool down.

Huntdown development is also very classic, with two-dimensional action using scroll lateral through four large areas of the city, each controlled by a different criminal faction, such as the Hoodlum Dolls, the Misconducts, the Heatseekers and the Nº1 Suspects, each with a strong personality, again, a tribute to eighties pop culture. In addition, each mafia district has up to five levels, adding a total of 20, each of them with their own final boss that, once defeated, will allow us to reach the main boss of each district, confrontations that will raise several integers their difficulty and will represent a challenge.

All phases are completely linear, sometimes with various heights on even an alternative path, different scenarios full of enemies that we will have to dispatch with everything we have at our disposal, mainly different weapons that we will find in our path or that the enemies will drop. In this sense, we always equip our main weapon with infinite ammunition, while at the same time we can collect other weapons such as rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers, melee weapons and many more, all with limited ammunition, in addition to secondary weapons such as grenades or Molotov cocktails. According to our needs, we will be able to exchange the equipped weapon to save ammunition and to approach each situation in the best possible way.

Beyond the arsenal within our reach, the leading trio has a great mobility in general, much higher than what other video games cut by the same pattern offer, which gives us several tools to overcome the different shootings. From a brief dash or sliding on the ground (with the possibility of shooting at the same time) with the option of using covers such as small walls (which will yield to various bullet holes or explosions) or fuel drums and cars (which can also explode) or even spaces like holes or doors at the back of the stages, interacting with all of them in a very intuitive way.

And it is that the continuous avalanche of enemies will be almost total, with different waves that will try to stop our advance, again and again, without rest. Luckily, we have several checkpoints spread over each phase, which will give us the opportunity not to slow down when falling and continue to blast our way. In addition, we can also face the adventure through a great cooperative mode to two locally, which will give rise to a real frenzy of bullets and explosions with liters and liters of blood. Yes, because despite its pixelated appearance, Huntdown does not skimp on explicit violence, with bodies that fall apart, amputations and continuous reddish splashes.

The rhythm is devilish and there is hardly any time to take a breather, perhaps only after cleaning an area of ​​enemies or before an upcoming confrontation against the shift boss. At the same time, a very careful aspect of the title is its great variety of enemies, since beyond the own designs of each faction, they will parade before us great diversity of them, with different skills and weapons, short and long distance attacks, different levels of protection and even piloting motorcycles, aircraft and more. Each group of enemies becomes a new challenge different from the previous one, something really positive in a title that does not suffer at all from repetition of situations and obstacles to overcome.

Although one of the most positive and surprising aspects of Huntdown is its very varied and numerous clashes with bosses, either intermediate or final levels. So much so, that each one is completely different from the previous one, all with their own mechanics, weapons and attack patterns. And it goes without saying that as we move forward, the difficulty grows exponentially, posing truly complicated battles in its final stretch. It will be in those moments when we have to detect the weak points, memorize the attack patterns and trust in our ability with the command to overcome each and every one of the challenges that Huntdown proposes, which are not few, including various phases (using different mechanics) for some of them.

Given his blatant arcade personality, different challenges are added for each phase to encourage the most skilled players and completists to achieve the best scores, such as collecting hidden briefcases through the scenes, kill all the enemies or die as little as possible. And it is that depending on the weapon or enemy that reaches us, our small health bar (of just 5 modules) will empty quickly; Luckily we can collect some complete kits and other individual ones that some enemies can drop. It will also be possible to change characters when they are eliminated.

On a technical level, it offers an impeccable finish with hand drawn pixelated graphics Fantastically animated and a love of detail that even surprises, not only for the elements in the foreground, but also for some just great backgrounds; so much so that we will witness frames to frame. At the performance level it offers 60 frames per second, further accelerating, if possible, the action. On the other hand, both the soundtrack (very eighties with electronic themes and catchy melodies) as the sound effects and English voices are at a great level.

CONCLUSION Huntdown arrives as one of the most solid indie proposals of this first half of the year, a surprise that will amaze the most veteran players with its strong retro personality and arcade gameplay as frantic as it is satisfying. Perhaps its 20 unique levels can be made a bit short on the lower difficulty levels, although if we dare with a high difficulty, the challenge is assured. Direct action, local cooperative for two, great retro-futuristic cyberpunk setting … A real old school experience in the mid 2020's.