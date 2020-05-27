Latest newsTech News
Updated:

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a large mass, its path is diverted. This shift is known as the gravitational lens and was one of the first confirmed effects of Einstein's theory.

There are two types of gravitational lenses and both play an important role when studying the understanding and evolution of the universe. The first is a "weak" lens, in which light from a distant galaxy passes through a cluster of galaxies, but not near a particular galaxy. Therefore, the bending of the light is small. By observing these distortions, astronomers can measure the average density of matter in the universe, helping us understand dark energy as well.

The second type is a "strong" lens, and it is rarer. For this to happen, a distant galaxy must be almost blocked by a closer one. In this case, the light from the distant galaxy is heavily distorted, often in arcs of light surrounding the nearest galaxy. Since the amount of distortion depends on the mass of the nearest galaxy, it allows us to measure the amount of dark matter in the galaxy and also the rate of expansion of the universe.

It is therefore logical to think that "strong" lenses are very important. Fortunately we are starting to find more and more. Recently a team used an artificial intelligence driven program to find galaxies with these lenses; have been found more than 300 candidates. Many of them confirmed by follow-up observations with the Hubble Space Telescope.

The next goal will be to analyze other sky data to find – at least – a thousand galaxies with strong gravitational lenses.

More Articles Like This

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Android Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Computing Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more

Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

Android Brian Adam - 0
After presenting the Vivo Y50 last month, it is now the turn of a new mid-range terminal that shares almost the same...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray...
Read more
Android

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more
Latest news

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more
Latest news

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more
Computing

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more
Android

Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

Brian Adam - 0
After presenting the Vivo Y50 last month, it is now the turn of a new mid-range terminal that shares almost the same...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY