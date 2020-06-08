Another protest was held in Cork city this afternoon expressing support and empathy for those against racism in light of the death of George Floyd in the United States a fortnight ago.

This is the second demonstration of its kind in 4 days.

People came together on the Parade in Cork city center.

They went on their knees for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the same time George Floyd was held by a policeman in Minneapolis with a knee pressed down his neck before his death.

Hundreds present in Cork

Most members of the Minneapolis City Council in the state of Minnesota have pledged to dissolve that city's police department and set up a system of 'keeping people safe'.

Protest and incidents of violence take place across America two weeks after the death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the policeman charged with the murder of George Floyd, is due to appear in court there later today.