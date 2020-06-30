Hundreds in attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral in Belfast

The funeral of well-known republican Bobby Storey was in hundreds today in Belfast.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and former leader Gerry Adams were among those gathered at St Úna's Chapel in the west of the city in honor of Bobby Storey.

Bobby Storey was a senior member of the IRA who was interned as a teenager and then spent a long year in prison in the North.

He died in hospital in England last week.

It is said that Bobby Storey was very loyal to Gerry Adams and persuaded many members of the IRA to support the peace process.

Martina Anderson, Pearse Doherty, Gerry Kelly and Conor Murphy were among the other senior Sinn Féin politicians who attended the funeral this morning.