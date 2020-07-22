Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Humans on Mars? Parmitano’s prediction: "In 25 years, but the Moon first"

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Humans on Mars? Parmitano's prediction: 'In 25 years, but the Moon first'

On the day the first UAE mission to Mars was launched, the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano took stock of the race to the Red Planet, which is one of humanity’s priorities.

According to Parmitano, “if we go to the moon within a decade, in the next quarter of a century I think it becomes possible to go to Mars“. The timing, therefore, as widely expected, is not so short and in fact, the astronaut, in connection from Houston on the occasion of a meeting organized by ASI and ESA, explained that taking the man to Mars “it is a political choice, the major space agencies including the Italian one must basically agree on a valid project, it is a question of creating the basis for a global aggregation that will bring man to Mars in the coming decades“.

The mantra, however, according to Parmitano is always the same: one step at a time. “Astronauts must have a lot of patience, in space, the hen tomorrow is better than the egg today, that is, it is not important how soon you will fly but how important is the contribution you can make to a mission,” he said, and in this perspective, he said, “convinced that the lunar project has priority, it is an indispensable step in interplanetary exploration“.

The long-term goal is, therefore, to return to the moon, but as observed by the president of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia, in the immediate term it is necessary to go to the Moon to stay there and then colonize the Orbital Space Station. “It is a project that requires an important commitment and as Italy, we are acting to contribute to it. There will be possibilities for European astronauts and we also hope for an Italian. The Artemis project of NASA to bring man back to the moon is organized in such a way that the next step is Mars: technologically we are very close to being able to do it, it is about finding the will and resources in the international arena” has explained.

