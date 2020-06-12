ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Human cells have become "invisible" thanks to the skill of a squid

By Brian Adam
0
0

Human cells have become 'invisible' thanks to the skill of a squid

The Californian squid (Doryteuthis opalescens) has incredible superpowers: in addition to changing the colour of the skin, it can also make parts of the latter invisible. So scientists used these abilities on human cells. Science fiction? No, biomolecular engineering.

Using special proteins found in the cells of this squid, the researchers are managed to apply them to human kidney cells. “Our project focuses on the design and engineering of cellular systems and tissues with controllable properties for the transmission, reflection and absorption of light” explains the biomolecular engineer Atrouli Chatterjee of the University of California (UCI).

The females of this squid species are able to make a white stripe along the back almost transparent, using specialized cells called leucofori, which have membrane – related particles made of reflectin proteins. Depending on the arrangement, these proteins can change the way light is transmitted or reflected around them. Furthermore, these creatures can alter the arrangement of these proteins within their cells by using a chemical called acetylcholine.

The research team genetically engineered human kidney cells to produce refline, which grouped together as disordered particles in the cell’s cytoplasm. The latter have behaved exactly like in squid; not only did the cells express reflectin, but they enclosed the protein in spheroidal nanostructures. This research will allow researchers to further explore the mechanisms underlying these capabilities. “Our results can offer a variety of interesting opportunities and possibilities in the areas of biology, materials science and bioengineering“, concludes the team.

