Hugo app will invest US $ 10 million to boost the region's digital economy

Entrepreneurs in technological development areas and others related to hugo will be able to receive investments between US $ 50,000 and US $ 200,000.

By Summa Magazine

hugo app is preparing to invest this year up to US $ 10 million to boost the digital economy by betting on technology entrepreneurs who want to lead the future with startups in specific niches: fintech, insurance tech, blockchain, food and beverages, ecommerce; transportation and logistics, import / export, entertainment, tourism, health, services, technological development, software and customer service.

It will include entrepreneurs that address the Latin American market or startups with a presence in Latin America, but whose market is Central America and the Caribbean.

This million dollar sum that the hugo app will contribute to the fabric of entrepreneurs that are selected, comes from the “Series A” round (third round of investment funds for hugo) that the successful platform recently closed, with recognized international investors, including individuals and funds from Highly prestigious investment based in Europe, the United States, Mexico and Central America.

Investors in this “Series A” round include Rain Johansson, former Skype director and Bolt investor; Mikko Silventola, Taxify's first investor (now Bolt); TMT, a UK-based investment fund; Proeza Venture, the investment arm of the Mexican consortium Grupo Proeza; Rodrigo Tona, from Grupo Termoencogibles; Imperia Group, among others.

"In these times of crisis we know that thousands of entrepreneurs have lost hope due to lack of economic activity due to the global emergency caused by Covid-19. From hugo we want to support them because we are Central American, we believe in the region and in our people, so we seek to make them part of

our success ”, said the CEO and cofounder of hugo, Alejandro Argumedo.

In a few days, hugoVentures will be launched and a link (www.hugoapp.com/ventures) will be enabled on the hugo website and networks, starting Monday, May 18, for entrepreneurs – especially in the software development sector, ecommerce, fintech, logistics, food and health – from the Latin American region with projects in the hugo area of ​​operation (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic) can enter and fill out an application form to choose to be selected.

By meeting the requirements and that their business line also makes sense of the business structure of hugo, they can be favored with investments between US $ 50,000 up to US $ 200,000.

This third round (“Series A”) of investment funds will also continue to strengthen the Latin American growth and expansion of hugo app, which is already a leader in the markets where it operates, since March 2017 when it was launched in El Salvador (its country of creation and headquarters) the successful home delivery platform for countless products and services.

For the CFO and cofounder of hugo, Ricardo Cuéllar, this new millionaire round of investment funds is leading hugo with the certainty of becoming the first unicorn company in Central America, as companies valued at least US $ 1 billion are known.

“For us, the closing of this round is of great pride, not only for the amount of the round, but also for the fact that it is supported by individuals and business groups of great weight in the region, including Rodrigo Tona, the Kriete family and Grupo Imperia, the latter being a very solid consortium and that will be accompanying us in the development of this project to consolidate ourselves in Central America and the Caribbean as the number one app with the greatest presence, ”said Cuéllar.

“We thank these groups and all of our investors for the trust placed in our vision and especially in the executing team. We are sure that with your support and business experience, everything new that we are about to launch, including hugoVentures and other projects will be very successful, ”added the CFO of hugo.

For his part, Argumedo advanced some of the requirements for the first filter such as a short video to learn about the history of each of the founders and answer relevant questions on technology, financial and startup needs, since that will serve as a first stage to select the

entrepreneurs who have synergy with the hugo ecosystem.

After the evaluation by consultants, technology experts and the expansion and finance team of Hugo, entrepreneurs will be invited individually to present a pitch (brief presentation, either verbal or also visual, to attract investors ) in which they will have to present their ideas to the board of directors and investors of hugo, among them: Mikko Silventola, Rodrigo Tona, Fernando

Kriete, Roberto Sierra and Juan Pablo Botran.

“We call the entrepreneurs of the digital sector to grow together with us in these difficult times. With their expertise and our support, we will be able to achieve great things and transform e-commerce in the region, ”added the CEO of the hugo app.

There is no doubt that the hugo app is here to stay and continues to grow along with its delivery partners, known as hugos. In this sense, due to the emergency caused by Covid-19, which led to household quarantines, in recent weeks, hugo app increased the income of its delivery partners by up to 50%, so that its economy did not suffer during this crisis. and they can support their family nucleus.

In addition, due to the increase in demand for orders of up to 40%, until the end of last March, and 60% at the beginning of April, in most markets where Hugo operates, an extraordinary call was made to be part of the hugos, which has generated 1,000 new employment opportunities in the region.