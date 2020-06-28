Huge quantities of Sahara sand identified from space

On June 18, a giant sand cloud was spotted by the NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite and the Suomi NPP spacecraft. The sand plume, which comes directly from the Sahara, yes it extends for over 3,200 kilometres in the North Atlantic Ocean.

NASA’s Earth satellite was able to take a detailed look at the sand above the Cape Verde islands off the west coast of Africa using the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) tool. This is not a surprise since the NOAA’s GOES-East satellite he had already observed the start of the event from the Sahara desert west across the Atlantic.

According to the NOAA Hurricane Research Division, every three or five days from late spring to early autumn, such a sand cloud, known as Saharan Air Layer (SAL), forms on the Sahara desert and begins to move west across the Atlantic. SAL extends from 1.5 to 6 kilometres into the atmosphere.

Every year, approximately 800 million tons of sand they are lifted by the wind from the deserts of North Africa and blown across the Atlantic Ocean, travelling to the Amazon River basin in South America, the Caribbean beaches and, partly, in the air in North and South America. This sand has a different effect in the different places where it lands, in the Amazon, for example, these minerals replace the critical nutrients in the rainforest soils that are continually carried away by tropical rains.