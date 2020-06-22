Hubble shows us the spectacular images of the violent death of a star

Few events are more impressive than the death of a star. The end of such a large and luminous body violently emits a large amount of material into space. Studying these phenomena is important for understanding the life cycle of a star, and now, thanks to Hubble, we have new and wonderful images.

The images represent two planetary nebulae (so named because they were originally described as planets in the 18th century), NGC 6303, or butterfly nebula, and NGC 7027. Hubble used the full wavelength range of his Wide Field 3 chamber; from near-infrared to ultraviolet. The world’s most famous telescope continues to make extraordinary observations 30 years after its launch, but why? Here we try to answer the question.

“When I looked at the Hubble archive and noticed that no one had observed this nebula with Wide Field 3 camera in its entire observation range, I was shocked,” said Joel Kastner of the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. “These Hubble observations, at different wavelengths, provide the most comprehensive view for dating both clouds. “

Both nebulae most likely originated from a mass progenitor star three to five times that of the Sun; these progenitors collapsed in two white dwarfs after their death. The gas of which the clouds are composed has high levels of ionization, a proof that the star inside them is very hot. Besides the nebulae, they have other interesting features, a lobed structure that indicates a complex interaction in the centre of the cloud.

The material lost by the star can end up in the accretion disk of the companion star and then be “shot” in space by relativistic jets generated by the disk. Another possibility is that the two stars have merged, producing jets that justify the butterfly nebula pattern.

The hypothetical companion of NGC 6302 and NGC 7027 has not yet been found, perhaps because they are too close or because it has been incorporated by a red giant, a much larger and brighter star than the Sun.

The hypothesis of the fusion of the stars seems to be the simplest explanation of the characteristics observed. It is a very powerful concept, for now, it is unrivalled.