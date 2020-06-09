Hubble cannot find the first star in the universe

Astronomers do not know when the first star in the Universe was born, because it has not yet been observed. The new Hubble observations they seem to move its birth back, the galaxies and the stars seem to have originated earlier than we expected.

A team of researchers has pushed Hubble to look farther, and therefore back in time than ever before, all in search of the first star born in the Universe. Hubble has come to observe a universe of only 500 million years, its limit, and did not find any of the stars of the first generation, belonging to the so-called Population III.

The name Population III it is a little misleading, one would expect that the first stars belong to Population I. Astrophysicists have never shone to give names to things; the name “Population I” has already been given to the stars of the Milky Way with a composition similar to the Sun (that is, rich in metals), while the stars of Population II are the oldest in the Milky Way, with low metal content.

The population name III was used to catalogue those stars that formed from the elements formed after the Big Bang, mainly hydrogen and helium, in a process called primordial nucleosynthesis.

These first stars they should be composed of hydrogen, helium and lithium and their nuclear fusion activity led to the creation of heavier elements, which then ended up in the stars of successive generations. Rachana Bhatawdekar of the European Space Agency estimated the birth of these stars between 500 million and 1 billion years after the Big Bang. A 2019 research found that the date must be before 850 million years after the birth of the Universe.

They studied the MACSJ0416 cluster thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, within the Hubble’s Frontier Fields program. These profound observations were made thanks to gravitational lensing by exploiting the mass of galaxy clusters and the distortion of light caused by them, the brightness of the objects to be observed can be increased.

Bhatawdekar and his team have developed a new technique for removing light from the background and increasing resolution. This made it possible to go up to 500 million years after the Big Bang and to find nothing.

“We didn’t find any evidence of the first generation of stars in this range, ” says Bhatawdekar. “This result has very important astrophysical consequences, as they show that galaxies formed much earlier than we thought. “

Since these observations are at the limit of Hubble telescope, this adds a new point to the to-do list of the brand new James Webb telescope.