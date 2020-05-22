Huawei Y6s, analysis: Huawei’s hidden trick to fight in the 2020 economic segment

Just over a month ago, Huawei decided to start 2020 renewing its entry range with a new family phone “Y”. It is the Huawei Y6s, a terminal with modest specifications that had been leaking for some time and that landed on the market a few days later.

Apart from a two-tone design that reminds us of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), this new Huawei model shares most benefits with siblings, the Huawei Y6 and the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019; in fact, we could say that it is a mixture of both but without the leather back. In EuroXliveAndroid, we have already had the opportunity to test it and here we tell you how it behaves in each of the sections.





Huawei Y6s datasheet

HUAWEI Y6s SCREEN 6.09-inch (19.5: 9) IPS LCD HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) PROCESSOR Helio P35 (MediaTek MT6765) RAM 3GB STORAGE 32GB + microSD up to 512GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie + EMUI 9 with GMS REAR CAMERA 13 MP f / 1.8 FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 3,020 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5mm jack OTHERS Fingerprint reader, face unlock, FM radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.28 x 73.5 x 8mm 150 g PRICE 139 euros

A display that shines in a bi-tone design

As it is an entry-level model, it is not surprising that Huawei has chosen plastic for its construction. The unit we have tested is the ‘Orchid Blue’ color, which presents shiny top and matte bottom. The goal, according to Huawei, was to reduce the presence of fingerprints, but it is not exactly successful. In any case, this design with rounded corners is quite attractive and, in the hand, makes it feel comfortable, light (weighs only 150 g) and less slippery than expected.

On the back, in addition to the fingerprint reader and the Huawei logo, we have the main camera formed by a single sensor that barely protrudes from the body. That lens is located in the upper left corner, with the inscription of its technical data and the flash just below. At the top edge is the headphone jack, while the lower one is reserved for the Micro USB port (yes, Micro USB …) and the speaker.

The front is dominated by the screen (by 87%, according to Huawei), which has a drop-shaped notch and relatively tight side frames, although the bottom one (where the manufacturer’s logo appears again) is still somewhat thick. That 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen offers HD + resolution and a pretty good display overall, though by forcing the viewing angles it gets a bit darker.

We have been pleasantly surprised by the behavior of the automatic, fast and accurate brightness, and the maximum brightness, which allows read without problems even outdoors. In addition, in the event that we do not like the panel configuration that comes from the factory, it is always possible to manually correct it in the settings. Of course, the tactile response is slower than we would have liked.

If we do not like the panel configuration that comes from the factory, it is always possible to manually correct it in the display settings

If you look now at the sound, the Huawei Y6s includes a linear speaker at the bottom that offers Powerful, higher-quality sound than other models of this category; in fact, it does not distort unless we maximize it. By the way, it has a jack socket next to that speaker and it comes with a series of headphones that, without being a wonder, serve to get us out of trouble.

Do what is fair on a day-to-day basis

As the brain of this model, we find ourselves MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, a 12nm octa-core chipset that includes four 2.3 GHz and four other 1.8 GHz cores. It is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage with a microSD card up to, attention, 512 GB. Here, the possibility of using that microSD card without penalizing the Dual SIM function of the terminal stands out, since it has a triple tray.

And how does this Huawei behave on a daily basis? Applications – even the most basic ones – take longer to open than the account (1 or 2 seconds), except when they are multitasking; from there, moving from one to the other is relatively fast. The navigation through the different menus is fluid and we have not experienced sudden closings, but what is quite evident is lag or delay when moving around in apps like Instagram or Twitter, or when scrolling on a web page.

HUAWEI Y6s XIAOMI REDMI 8 SAMSUNG GALAXY A20e LG Q60 HUAWEI P SMART 2019 PROCESSOR Helium P35 Snapdragon 439 Exynos 9609 Helium P22 Kirin 710 RAM 3GB 3GB 3GB 3GB 3GB ANTUTU 96,579 94,221 114,839 72,713 130,026 GEEKBENCH 4 848 / 4,003 892 / 3,180 – 777 / 3,528 1,531 / 5,149 PCMARK WORK 3,957 – 4,176 4,146 5,853

As an operating system, the Huawei Y6s brings EMUI 9.1 under Android 9 Pie, and yes, it has Google services installed. This layer, as we always say, includes a wide range of customization options and the odd practical application. By cons, brings a good amount of pre-installed bloatware, which is not always useful and in some cases causes duplicate apps. The memory used by the operating system and pre-installed applications makes the actual available boot space only 25 GB.

When it comes to biometric identification systems, the Huawei Y6s offers two possibilities: rear fingerprint reader and face unlock. If you look at the price range to which this model belongs, we must recognize that they work better than in many models from the competition and they are relatively fast, especially when it comes to recognizing our index finger.

In our tests, the 3,020 mAh battery gave us about 6 hours of screen and took about 2 and a half hours to fully recharge.

We now turn to autonomy, where this model uses a 3,020 mAh battery with smart optimization and various battery saving modes. With medium use, it’s easy to reach the end of the day with a single charge, which in our tests, has provided us with about 6 hours of screen. With intensive use, we will have to use the charger before the end of the day, but of course, that is not what this terminal is intended for.

The Huawei Y6s does not have fast charging and Huawei promises a recharge of 0 to 100% in 180 minutes, although in our case, we have achieved it in less time (about 150 minutes). To give you an idea, half hour charge offers 20-22% power. In any case, 2.5 hours of charging for a 3,020 mAh battery seems excessive at this point, and part of the blame lies with the Micro USB port.

Cameras of its own category with added value

At this point, it is difficult to find mobiles that, even in the entry range, have a single-lens rear camera. The Huawei Y6s is one of those Rare avis and includes a single 13 megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, AF, LED flash, and 1,080p video recording at 30 fps.

The camera app is simple and intuitive: it only has three shooting modes (Beauty, Photo and Video) and a fourth alternative called ‘More’. That’s where we can find HDR, Panorama and Professional mode, options that, in our opinion, should have direct access to facilitate their use. Professional mode, by the way, lets you manually adjust sensitivity, shutter speed, white balance, exposure compensation, and focus type.

Photo mode Photo mode

Photo mode uses the artificial intelligence for automatic scene recognition with quite successful results. In favorable light conditions, the camera behaves correctly and produces images with a good level of detail, although sometimes the colors become somewhat muted. It suffers a bit in backlights or very contrasting scenes, where we appreciate a slight loss of detail in dark areas. Activating HDR fails to prevent this; in fact, it is of little use.

Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right) Photo mode without HDR (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR (right)

The Beauty mode, for its part, far from achieving an unfocused background, what it does is overexpose it. Of course, this mode has a bezel adjustable in 10 levels that we can use it to remove some imperfection or wrinkle, but that, taken to the maximum, is very artificial. As for the zoom -digital, obviously-, better not to abuse it.

Photo mode (left) vs. Beauty mode with level 10 beautifier (right) Photo mode (left) vs. Beauty mode with level 10 beautifier (right)

At night or in night scenes, as expected in a mobile of this category and despite its f / 1.8 aperture, the Huawei Y6s suffers a lot: a lot of noise is appreciated, the watercolor effect becomes evident and a lot of sharpness and detail is lost. Also, the lights appear burned out and blurred, and AF loses effectiveness. For a testimonial photo, ok, but do not count on enlarging a night image obtained with this camera.

Photo mode Photo mode

We now turn to the front camera, which has an 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture and a small on-screen flash which automatically activates when it detects that there is not enough light. In this case, we only have the Beauty, Photo and Video shooting modes, no HDR, manual adjustments, AF, portrait mode or artificial intelligence.

The front camera only has Beauty, Photo and Video shooting modes, no HDR, manual adjustments, AF or artificial intelligence

During the day, Photo mode achieves acceptable selfies for this price range, although the presence of noise and loss of detail are evident. In addition, in most cases, it gives us some funds that are somewhat overexposed and with lack of clarity, negative aspects that are accentuated in the Beauty mode. This also has ten levels of trim that should be used in its proper measure for the same reason as in the rear camera: it burns the background and generates an artificial result.

Front Camera Photo Mode Front Camera Photo Mode

At night, as expected, the quality of the images plummets. If we have an artificial light source nearby, manages to save the scene (Not without, yes, a lot of noise and watercolor effect), but if the environment is darker and we do not use the flash on the screen, the results are quite disappointing. What if we use the flash? We will get the self-portrait, yes, but with a ghostly face and a lack of contrast, sharpness and detail that jumps at a glance.

Photo mode without flash (left) vs. Flash photo mode (right) Photo mode without flash (left) vs. Flash photo mode (right)

In short, we have our own cameras of the entry range that fulfill their mission by the hairs. In the case of the rear, it has the addition of artificial intelligence and Professional mode, and gets acceptable photos by day and testimonials by night. The front, in dark environments, is best avoided directly. In both chambers we miss an option to achieve the very fashionable bokeh effect, even if it is through software. But its biggest flaw is how slow they are: even during the day, there is no way to get rid of the message: “Improving the photo … Do not move the device”.

Huawei Y6s, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The Huawei Y6s is a device that, like almost everything in this life, has its lights and shadows. In the first group, the lights group, we have a design that It is attractive to the eye and feels comfortable in the hand. It also highlights its screen, with remarkably high brightness -automatic and maximum- and with the addition of the TÜV Rheinland certification and the protective film that Huawei provides on its terminals. Nor do we forget its speaker, which delivers a more powerful and higher quality sound than most of the competing models.

The lack of NFC, USB Type-C and dual-band WiFi is also a detail -negative- to consider

In the shadow group, there is their performance: any app takes 1 or 2 seconds to open and the jumps when scrolling through social networks or web pages are sometimes desperate. We do not believe that the choice of the processor was very successful, and one more giga of RAM would not have been left over either. In addition, the lack of NFC, USB Type-C and dual-band WiFi is also a detail -negative- to consider.

Both the battery section, with sufficient autonomy to end the day and a charge time of 2.5 hours, and the photography, with some cameras – rear and front – that approve but do not stand out, fall within the expectations for a mobile of this category. The recommendation to buy it or not will depend, therefore, on what aspects each one values ​​in a phone that costs 139 euros. Of course, if you decide on it, keep in mind that you will be acquiring a model that shares the majority of benefits -except for the fingerprint reader- with the Honor Play 8A, which went on sale in January 2019 in China.