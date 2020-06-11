Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Huawei Watch GT discounted on Unieuro only for today for less than 100 Euros!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei Watch GT discounted on Unieuro only for today for less than 100 Euros!

After reporting the Unieuro offer on Xiaomi Mi Band 4, following the presentation of the new Mi Band 5, we return to talk about the promotions of the day proposed by the distribution chain, always remaining in the wearable sector.

Among the products that can be purchased at a reduced price today on the official Unieuro website we also find the Huawei Watch GT, the smartwatch of the Chinese company with a 1.39-inch screen, which is available at 99.90 Euros, 100 Euros less than the 199.90 Euros, for a saving of 50%.

The device includes an AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels and a double crown of 1.39 inches. In the datasheet, the manufacturer refers to two weeks of autonomy on a single charge, also thanks to the new chip design. There is also the heart rate monitoring Huawei TruSeen which guarantees a more efficient and accurate real-time observation of the beat through the use of a deep learning algorithm and a series of sensors. The card is also completed by an innovative GPS that supports three satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO) which make it usable worldwide and guarantees accurate, fast and precise rendering.

Unieuro also offers free delivery and collection in the shop. Offer will expire at 11.59 pm today.

