Huawei, the next folding smartphone will be called Mate V

To counter the next Samsung foldable smartphone, officially called Galaxy Z Fold 2, Huawei is already thinking about its foldable which, in reality, would already have a name: Huawei Mate V. Despite the increasingly heavy US sanctions, the Chinese company does not want to stop, on the contrary, it wants to continue to innovate with its proposals.

An official request was made to the EUIPO, or European Intellectual Property Office, on 3 July 2020 trademark registration “Mate V”. This is the first official signal that appeared online thanks to the European agencies, which also showed us some information on the Huawei P50.

Huawei Mate V will, therefore, follow its predecessors Mate X and Mate Xs, perhaps changing the design to point to something similar to the Galaxy Fold proposed by Samsung. More than an heir, therefore, we will have to talk about a new product but always part of the Mate series, the official name of folding smartphones produced in Shenzhen.

There is no confirmation regarding a possible inspiration taken from the Fold produced by the South Korean competition. However, on LetsGoDigital an image of a patent dated April 28, 2020, belonging to Mate V has been published. Not only that, but information about the characteristics also comes from the online magazine.

There is talk of a folding smartphone with 5G support and flexible display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come on the market with a supplied M-Pen, in the style of the Mate 20 X and MediaPad tablets. Finally, the launch would be expected by the end of 2020.