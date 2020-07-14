Tech News5G News
By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei, the answer to the question of exclusion from the 5G network in the UK

After the rumours of a few weeks ago, the UK eventually decided that British operators after 31 December 2020 they will no longer be able to buy equipment connected to the 5G network from Huawei. There is also an obligation to remove the equipment already present by 2027.

The news is travelling around the world and has also been reported by Reuters and many other international sources. Huawei’s response was certainly not long in coming: we leave you the following official statement sent to us by the company regarding the British Government’s decision to exclude the Chinese company from supplies for the 5G network.

The disappointing British government reversal it was justified by the latter with reference to the sanctions imposed by the United States government, although not supported by evidence, and not to any violation by Huawei. In this way, the United States government could reduce the variety of supply in the supplier market, damaging the European digital economy and undermining Europe’s digital sovereignty, which includes the freedom to choose its suppliers. This also jeopardizes global cooperation, resulting in higher prices and lower quality for consumers. Huawei will continue to do everything in its power to provide its customers with the best services and solutions and to minimize the impact of U.S. sanctions.

We expect the Italian government to continue its digitalization process on the basis of objective, independent and transparent security criteria for all suppliers, preserving diversity and competition in the market. We confirm our full willingness to collaborate with the Italian authorities and our customers to achieve the highest IT security standards in Italy and provide the best technological solutions“.

