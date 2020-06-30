Huawei presents the new MatePad with 10.4 'FullView display: it starts from 329 Euros

Huawei today announced the new one Huawei MatePad, the tablet designed to offer an intelligent entertainment and learning experience, with a 10.4-inch FullView display with FollowCam eye protection.

Based on the Kirin 810 processor, Huawei MatePad is available at the price of 329.90 Euros for the WiFi Only version and 379.90 Euros for the LTE version.

The screen supports the resolution of 2000×1200 pixels at 224ppi and covers 70.8% of the NTSC colour gamut. Also very interesting is the proprietary ClariVu Display Enhancement technology which regulates image details and dynamic range through a series of algorithms that optimize quality, saturation and sharpness. The tablet has also obtained TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and supports Histen 6.0 for managing 3D stereo sound effects.

The Kirin 810 processor is 2.27Ghz octa-core and manages resources from artificial intelligence. The GPU instead is the Mali-G52 that works together with the Turbo 3.0 GPU, while the NVU Da Vinci manages AI processing.

Finally, the battery is 7250 mAh and guarantees important autonomy thanks to optimizations. As an operating system, we find Android with the EMUI 10.1 graphic interface. The device is obviously devoid of Google Mobile Services and Google Apps and is equipped with Huawei Mobile Services.

For those who make the purchase from 29 June to 31 July Huawei will give the 4-pin wireless charging base, 15 gigabytes of Huawei Cloud, 3 months of Huawei Music and 3 months of Huawei Video.