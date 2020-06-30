MobileAndroidTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Huawei presents the new MatePad with 10.4 "FullView display: it starts from 329 Euros

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei presents the new MatePad with 10.4 'FullView display: it starts from 329 Euros

Huawei today announced the new one Huawei MatePad, the tablet designed to offer an intelligent entertainment and learning experience, with a 10.4-inch FullView display with FollowCam eye protection.

Based on the Kirin 810 processor, Huawei MatePad is available at the price of 329.90 Euros for the WiFi Only version and 379.90 Euros for the LTE version.

The screen supports the resolution of 2000×1200 pixels at 224ppi and covers 70.8% of the NTSC colour gamut. Also very interesting is the proprietary ClariVu Display Enhancement technology which regulates image details and dynamic range through a series of algorithms that optimize quality, saturation and sharpness. The tablet has also obtained TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and supports Histen 6.0 for managing 3D stereo sound effects.

The Kirin 810 processor is 2.27Ghz octa-core and manages resources from artificial intelligence. The GPU instead is the Mali-G52 that works together with the Turbo 3.0 GPU, while the NVU Da Vinci manages AI processing.

Finally, the battery is 7250 mAh and guarantees important autonomy thanks to optimizations. As an operating system, we find Android with the EMUI 10.1 graphic interface. The device is obviously devoid of Google Mobile Services and Google Apps and is equipped with Huawei Mobile Services.

For those who make the purchase from 29 June to 31 July Huawei will give the 4-pin wireless charging base, 15 gigabytes of Huawei Cloud, 3 months of Huawei Music and 3 months of Huawei Video.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi launches the MIUI 12 beta with Android 11 for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China

Android Brian Adam -
MIUI 12 is already being released for some phones internationally, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro, but the Chinese...
Read more

Xiaomi launches a kart, new routers, and prepares Smart TV OLED

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi continues to launch a large number of spectacular products. And not only has he released some very interesting ones, like the ones he...
Read more

Disney + sees normalcy: the quality of streaming in Europe has been restored

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Disney + is slowly restoring streaming quality following the reduction requested by the EU for Coronavirus. To report the news is Forbes, according to...
Read more

AutoZen, an alternative to Android Auto that avoids distractions in the car

Apps Brian Adam -
AutoZen is a new application that seeks to be the replacement for Android Auto, especially for those users who do not have the vehicle...
Read more

An astronaut lost a mirror during a spacewalk

Space tech Brian Adam -
Space can create several "inconveniences" that often even astronauts do not expect, such as, for example, loss of a mirror while outside the ISS. In...
Read more

The Alcatel 3X 4CAM arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
In recent months, TCL Communication has announced the launch in our country of the 2020 edition of various Alcatel models specifically, the Alcatel 1B...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY