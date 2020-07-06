Huawei P50 could change camera lenses like SLRs

The new Huawei P50 series is already highly anticipated by the public and it is known that it will be presented in March 2021. The rumours about these top of the range smartphones products in Shenzhen are already alive and mainly concern the photographic sector, where we could see some newsworthy of the best professional cameras.

In fact, in the database of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a European agency responsible for the management of brands and industrial design for the Union’s internal market, interesting patents filed by Huawei.

In these, we note, above all from the images, the possibility of changing the rear camera lenses according to the needs of the consumer. Just like for reflex cameras, there will be smaller and larger lenses, some perfect for taking macro photos and others for capturing fantastic landscapes or a beautiful starry sky. However, there is no mention of the technical characteristics, there are only the projects filed at EUIPO and some thoughts of the fans.

Being only patents, Huawei could also decide at the last minute not to test themselves by making them a reality. However, these are very captivating innovations that could particularly attract a slice of the market most interested in the photographic sector.

After the novelty of gaming laptops, this could be another moving part of a broader strategy to respond to the ban in the United States.