Huawei P40 Pro +, review: the star of mobile optical zoom so far in 2020

The more adversities Huawei seems to face, the more its P40 family has expanded. Now there are four members of this lineage and in the Huawei P40 Pro + review We have the opportunity to see the maximum degree to which the first round of high ranges of the manufacturer reaches, the flagship of the brand so far this year.

It is a configuration very similar to that of the Huawei P40 Pro, but with some “plus” (never better said) focused on design and cameras. The potential protagonist: again a “super” zoom that increasingly rivals come from home.

Huawei P40 Pro + datasheet

HUAWEI P40 PRO + DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm

226 grams SCREEN 6.58-inch OLED

FullHD + resolution (2,640 x 1,200 pixels)

90 Hz PROCESSOR Kirin 990

GPU Mali-G76 RAM 8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 512 GB expandable with NM Card REAR CAMERA RYYB 50 MP, f / 1.9, (1 / 1.28 “) Sensor with OIS

Ultra wide-angle 40 MP, f / 1.8

Telephoto 8 MP (RYYB) 3x optical zoom + OIS

Telephoto 8 MP 10x optical zoom + OIS

Depth

OIS + AIS FRONT CAMERA 32 MP

IR sensor DRUMS 4,200 mAh

Fast charge 40W

Wireless charging 40W

Reverse wireless charging OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6 Plus

5G

NFC

Bluetooth

Gps

Dual SIM OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 PRICE From 1399 euros

From matte to ceramic, but with an almost identical mould

One of the main changes that this Pro + has compared to the standard Pro is in its design and construction: that matte finish of the glass blurs to make room for a ceramic back. In the case of white, this part represents a shiny back, like piano lacquer, with a touch reminiscent of glass.

There is no play with colours as we are seeing lately and in this case, it is something that favours him: they seem to have searched certain sobriety and elegance that they certainly get (and that we may like more or less). The white contrasts with the considerable module for the cameras, in black, and with the silver edges that are practically the same as those we saw in the P40 Pro (with those corners that seem to embed the screen).

Of course, this rear is not saved from the tracks and although at first glance they may not be noticed gets dirty easily. It is comfortable in hand thanks in part to the curves and thickness, which goes hand in hand with considerable weight, especially considering that it is relatively compact when viewing other mobiles with an approximate screen (it weighs almost 20 grams more than the P40 Pro). with the same volume).

Height (millimeters) Width (mm) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Drums Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Huawei P40 Pro + 158.2 72.6 226 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 199 6.78 4,510 122.0 104.47 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160 75.1 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Xiaomi Mi Note 10 157.8 74.2 208 6.47 5,600 117.09 113.22

Speaking of the screen, this is a 6.58-inch OLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,640 x 1,200 pixels) and refresh rate of up to 90 hertz. A resolution that although correct is more mid-range and that in this Pro + is strange, with the competition accommodated in the QHD +.

Leaving this aside, it gives a good experience in terms of contrast, brightness and definition. The 90Hz refresh rate is most noticeable in scrolls and transitions (somewhat heavy in this software layer) and comes fairly well-calibrated from the factory, albeit heavily saturated. This can be corrected in screen settings, just as we find the possibility of “hiding” or not the island of front cameras (which leaves a fairly wide bar) and we maintain the sensations regarding curvature: there are no accidental touches (except very occasionally), but it does not provide any advantage and we have to get used to the shadows that occur naturally on the screen.

Regarding the Audio, the system is maintained so that the handset is the display itself and there is a main speaker at the bottom. Although it is not strictly speaking stereo sound, the sound is quality, clean and with a good dynamic range. Speaking of headphones, USB Type-C are delivered that give a good experience and there are also some software options that allow you to adjust it a little more to our liking.

User experience: a known configuration for more than enough performance

With the Kirin 990 and 8 GB of RAM, the Huawei P40 Pro + works very well and there is no sign that the hardware may be short, neither for games nor for other demanding tasks. There is not lag No jerks and although the temperature rises in the area around the rear camera module, we have not noticed anything worrying. We show you the benchmarks that we have been able to pass (with some absence due to problems in the installation or execution).

Huawei P40 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Nubia Z20 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom OnePlus 7 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Processor Kirin 990 Kirin 990 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic RAM 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 4GB AnTuTu 495.301 (lite) 465,493 522,873 315,066 361,293 463,513 409,070 3D Mark (Sling Shot) 4,074 4,074 8,184 6,492 7,161 – – PCMark Work 9,681 9,476 10,426 9,364 8,649 8,712 –

We can talk about the software as far as we have seen in-depth what we can do with a Huawei mobile currently without Google services. But we can comment that this mobile launches Petal Search, a search engine that unifies web results with apps and even metasearch on the phone itself with which we will obtain results from the App Gallery or APK from known repositories (here it will indicate us with a warning that maybe an unsafe installation and that Huawei is not responsible.

The desktop as it comes from the factory on the Huawei P40 Pro +. On the right what appears when searching for something in Petal Search. The desktop as it comes from the factory on the Huawei P40 Pro +. On the right what appears when searching for something in Petal Search.

With a 4,200 mAh battery, the same capacity as that of the P40 Pro, the average autonomy is practically the same, around 28-30 hours. There is no sharp difference between one screen frequency or another, and can reach 2 days if we use it lightly (listening to music, browsing, social networks, etc.) and less than the day if we continually pull multimedia and games.

Cameras that maintain the level of their younger siblings

The camera app is the one we have been seeing in the last Huawei that we have tested, although in this case, we will see a mode dedicated to shooting 50 megapixels. It still maintains the tabbed interface and prioritizes the artificial intelligence button over one for HDR or video quality in shortcuts, but it works fine and smooth.

In general, we see a somewhat more realistic result in terms of colourimetry than in previous Huawei mobiles, but as we also saw in the Huawei P40 there is a certain tendency to read at times when there is no such nuance.

Automatic photography. Automatic photography.

HDR is not too aggressive and in fact, there is little difference with automatic shooting, but we can miss it in Pro mode. HDR is not too aggressive and in fact, there is little difference with automatic shooting, but we can miss it in Pro mode.

Highlights the versatility that all lenses give and especially that zoom that we will now talk about (supported by two telephoto lenses). The wide-angle behaves well in abundant light but does not look too good when it is scarce.

What remains somewhat confusing is the portrait mode (for people only), which still requires us to select a mode (instead of having one by default). The most comfortable thing is to pull the opening one, which works with everything and generally performs quite well (although it can be played with 3x with the cutout). What remains somewhat confusing is the portrait mode (for people only), which still requires us to select a mode (instead of having one by default). The most comfortable thing is to pull the opening one, which works with everything and generally performs quite well (although it can be played with 3x with the cutout).

Wide-angle photo. It corrects very well the deformation due to the curvature of the lens, but it usually gives too contrasting results and slightly more washed colours than with the standard one. Wide-angle photo. It corrects very well the deformation due to the curvature of the lens, but it usually gives too contrasting results and slightly more washed colours than with the standard one.

In the absence of a comparison of you to you, Huawei will probably continue to take the helm when it comes to optical zoom

In the absence of a comparison of you to you, Huawei will probably continue to take the helm when it comes to optical zoom. This Pro + plus goes up to 10x thanks to its second telephoto lens And the truth is that it gives results that surprise even at night when we will miss some exposure but in return, we will have a detail that comes to impress.

The 3x, 5x and 10x are useful on any occasion, not so much the 100x. In all cases, we will see the worse performance in medium light or situations such as a sunset, and we will see later that the night mode also helps optical zoom but not when we go to digital, since they are much slower shots.

The cut that remains in the 100x zoom is not very usable but in good light its sharpness surprises. The cut that remains in the 100x zoom is not very usable but in good light its sharpness surprises.

The photo is underexposed, but it is surprising to see that even the bars of the windows are defined. The photo is underexposed, but it is surprising to see that even the bars of the windows are defined.

Something to emphasize is that the change of lens continues happening according to what the system considers; that is, it will not always jump to 5x or 10x. This was explained to us by the brand itself, indicating that the telephoto can not have a large aperture and needs more light, so they are combined with the main one. The system evaluates light and focal length, noise, and other aspects, and then assesses when to jump.

In any case, the Huawei P40 Pro + is the mobile for those who want the best zoom on the market on mobile and set the bar high. The white balance is maintained quite well and so is the colourimetry, so the only thing we will notice is some underexposure due to the type of lens as we have seen.

** Night photography ** is another strong point of Huawei. Night mode is a really long exposure and it will be especially helpful in wide angle (which in low light performs worse than expected). ** Night photography ** is another strong point of Huawei. Night mode is a really long exposure and it will be especially helpful in wide angle (which in low light performs worse than expected).

It will also be useful in the 3 to 5x optical zoom, leaving a somewhat contrasting result but better defined than automatic mode or HDR. It will also be useful in the 3 to 5x optical zoom, leaving a somewhat contrasting result but better defined than automatic mode or HDR.

The AI ​​button can be a good friend when suggesting certain modes, but a bit treacherous when adjusting based on what you focus on (because it usually oversaturates). The AI ​​button can be a good friend when suggesting certain modes, but a bit treacherous when adjusting based on what you focus on (because it usually oversaturates).

This time we see a high-resolution mode dedicated to shooting at 50 megapixels, with or without applying the “AI effect”. We do not see a noticeable difference in detail between this resolution and that obtained by combining pixels. This time we see a high-resolution mode dedicated to shooting at 50 megapixels, with or without applying the “AI effect”. We do not see a noticeable difference in detail between this resolution and that obtained by combining pixels.

If we shoot at 50 megapixels with Pro mode we will see that some dynamic range is lost. If we shoot at 50 megapixels with Pro mode we will see that some dynamic range is lost.

The front camera (speaking of the main one, since the second one is an IR sensor) behaves well in good light, either outdoors or indoors. Except for some in which too contrasting pictures appear due to lighting, they are usually very correct. The front camera (speaking of the main one, since the second one is an IR sensor) behaves well in good light, either outdoors or indoors. Except for some in which too contrasting pictures appear due to lighting, they are usually very correct.

Portrait mode also has good results. Above all, there is no loss of detail in the foreground and the blur also depends on those somewhat false effects, but resorting to “circles” (perhaps the most standard) it does not hurt despite being flat. Portrait mode also has good results. Above all, there is no loss of detail in the foreground and the blur also depends on those somewhat false effects, but resorting to “circles” (perhaps the most standard) it does not hurt despite being flat.

The video experience is equivalent to what we had with the P40 Pro, both for the app and for the quality and that particular lens jump that we have described in photography. More detail in 4K and the one that loses is the wide-angle, especially at night (losing stability).

Huawei P40 Pro +, the opinion of Xataka

Huawei wanted to differentiate a second, more sophisticated and elegant flagship in a year in which the competition for zoom is growing and in which we have seen the biggest drop in the history of the mobile market. Despite the impact on sales, the brand remains second in the world ranking, but given the perceived decline due to the setback of Google services, it is at least a risky move, as it is not a very affordable mobile.

Being so, so similar to the Huawei P40 Pro, it is difficult to justify its purchase with respect to the other, being also somewhat lighter and equally robust, but if there is anything that shows the apparent investment they have made in the cameras of this team, it is that the zoom is One last. Maybe not all of us use the zoom or the wide-angle very regularly, but with the one on this phone, we want to use it all the time. And it is the umpteenth proof that the combination of optical zoom with optical stabilization wins when it comes to getting as close as possible.