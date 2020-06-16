MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Huawei P40 Pro +, review: the star of mobile optical zoom so far in 2020

By Brian Adam
The more adversities Huawei seems to face, the more its P40 family has expanded. Now there are four members of this lineage and in the Huawei P40 Pro + review We have the opportunity to see the maximum degree to which the first round of high ranges of the manufacturer reaches, the flagship of the brand so far this year.

It is a configuration very similar to that of the Huawei P40 Pro, but with some “plus” (never better said) focused on design and cameras. The potential protagonist: again a “super” zoom that increasingly rivals come from home.

Huawei P40 Pro + datasheet

HUAWEI P40 PRO +
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm
226 grams
SCREEN6.58-inch OLED
FullHD + resolution (2,640 x 1,200 pixels)
90 Hz
PROCESSORKirin 990
GPU Mali-G76
RAM8 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE512 GB expandable with NM Card
REAR CAMERARYYB 50 MP, f / 1.9, (1 / 1.28 “) Sensor with OIS
Ultra wide-angle 40 MP, f / 1.8
Telephoto 8 MP (RYYB) 3x optical zoom + OIS
Telephoto 8 MP 10x optical zoom + OIS
Depth
OIS + AIS
FRONT CAMERA32 MP
IR sensor
DRUMS4,200 mAh
Fast charge 40W
Wireless charging 40W
Reverse wireless charging
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10 with EMUI 10.1
CONNECTIVITYWiFi 6 Plus
5G
NFC
Bluetooth
Gps
Dual SIM
OTHERSOn-screen fingerprint reader
IP68
PRICEFrom 1399 euros

From matte to ceramic, but with an almost identical mould

One of the main changes that this Pro + has compared to the standard Pro is in its design and construction: that matte finish of the glass blurs to make room for a ceramic back. In the case of white, this part represents a shiny back, like piano lacquer, with a touch reminiscent of glass.

Huawei P40 Proplus 01 Rear 02

There is no play with colours as we are seeing lately and in this case, it is something that favours him: they seem to have searched certain sobriety and elegance that they certainly get (and that we may like more or less). The white contrasts with the considerable module for the cameras, in black, and with the silver edges that are practically the same as those we saw in the P40 Pro (with those corners that seem to embed the screen).

Huawei P40 Proplus 01 Rear 01

Of course, this rear is not saved from the tracks and although at first glance they may not be noticed gets dirty easily. It is comfortable in hand thanks in part to the curves and thickness, which goes hand in hand with considerable weight, especially considering that it is relatively compact when viewing other mobiles with an approximate screen (it weighs almost 20 grams more than the P40 Pro). with the same volume).

Height (millimeters)Width (mm)Weight (grams)Screen (inches)DrumsArea (cm2)Volume (cc)
Huawei P40 Pro +158.272.62266.584,200114.85102.79
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra166.9762206.95,000126.84111.62
OnePlus 8 Pro165.374.351996.784,510122.0104.47
iPhone 11 Pro Max15877.82266.53,969122.9299.57
Pixel 4 XL16075.11936.33,700120.4698.78
LG V60 ThinQ169.477.72196.85,000131.62117.15
Sony Xperia 1 II165.171.1181.46.54,000117.3989.21
Xiaomi Mi Note 10157.874.22086.475,600117.09113.22

Speaking of the screen, this is a 6.58-inch OLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,640 x 1,200 pixels) and refresh rate of up to 90 hertz. A resolution that although correct is more mid-range and that in this Pro + is strange, with the competition accommodated in the QHD +.

Huawei P40 Proplus 02 Screen 01

Leaving this aside, it gives a good experience in terms of contrast, brightness and definition. The 90Hz refresh rate is most noticeable in scrolls and transitions (somewhat heavy in this software layer) and comes fairly well-calibrated from the factory, albeit heavily saturated. This can be corrected in screen settings, just as we find the possibility of “hiding” or not the island of front cameras (which leaves a fairly wide bar) and we maintain the sensations regarding curvature: there are no accidental touches (except very occasionally), but it does not provide any advantage and we have to get used to the shadows that occur naturally on the screen.

Huawei P40 Pro 02 Display

Regarding the Audio, the system is maintained so that the handset is the display itself and there is a main speaker at the bottom. Although it is not strictly speaking stereo sound, the sound is quality, clean and with a good dynamic range. Speaking of headphones, USB Type-C are delivered that give a good experience and there are also some software options that allow you to adjust it a little more to our liking.

User experience: a known configuration for more than enough performance

With the Kirin 990 and 8 GB of RAM, the Huawei P40 Pro + works very well and there is no sign that the hardware may be short, neither for games nor for other demanding tasks. There is not lag No jerks and although the temperature rises in the area around the rear camera module, we have not noticed anything worrying. We show you the benchmarks that we have been able to pass (with some absence due to problems in the installation or execution).

Huawei P40 ProSamsung Galaxy S20 UltraNubia Z20OPPO Reno 10x ZoomOnePlus 7 ProiPhone 11 Pro
ProcessorKirin 990Kirin 990Exynos 990Snapdragon 855Snapdragon 855Kirin 990Apple A13 Bionic
RAM8 GB8 GB12 GB8 GB8 GB8 GB4GB
AnTuTu495.301 (lite)465,493522,873315,066361,293463,513409,070
3D Mark (Sling Shot)4,0744,0748,1846,4927,161
PCMark Work9,6819,47610,4269,3648,6498,712

We can talk about the software as far as we have seen in-depth what we can do with a Huawei mobile currently without Google services. But we can comment that this mobile launches Petal Search, a search engine that unifies web results with apps and even metasearch on the phone itself with which we will obtain results from the App Gallery or APK from known repositories (here it will indicate us with a warning that maybe an unsafe installation and that Huawei is not responsible.

Huawei P40 Pro 04 Software The desktop as it comes from the factory on the Huawei P40 Pro +. On the right what appears when searching for something in Petal Search.

With a 4,200 mAh battery, the same capacity as that of the P40 Pro, the average autonomy is practically the same, around 28-30 hours. There is no sharp difference between one screen frequency or another, and can reach 2 days if we use it lightly (listening to music, browsing, social networks, etc.) and less than the day if we continually pull multimedia and games.

Huawei P40 Pro 07 Autonomy

Cameras that maintain the level of their younger siblings

The camera app is the one we have been seeing in the last Huawei that we have tested, although in this case, we will see a mode dedicated to shooting 50 megapixels. It still maintains the tabbed interface and prioritizes the artificial intelligence button over one for HDR or video quality in shortcuts, but it works fine and smooth.

Huawei P40 Pro 06 Camera Interface

In general, we see a somewhat more realistic result in terms of colourimetry than in previous Huawei mobiles, but as we also saw in the Huawei P40 there is a certain tendency to read at times when there is no such nuance.

Huawei P40 Pro + - Automatic photography Automatic photography.
Huawei P40 Proplus HDR is not too aggressive and in fact, there is little difference with automatic shooting, but we can miss it in Pro mode.

Highlights the versatility that all lenses give and especially that zoom that we will now talk about (supported by two telephoto lenses). The wide-angle behaves well in abundant light but does not look too good when it is scarce.

Huawei P40 Smart Proplus
Huawei P40 Pro + - Opening What remains somewhat confusing is the portrait mode (for people only), which still requires us to select a mode (instead of having one by default). The most comfortable thing is to pull the opening one, which works with everything and generally performs quite well (although it can be played with 3x with the cutout).
Huawei P40 Pro + - Wide angle Wide-angle photo. It corrects very well the deformation due to the curvature of the lens, but it usually gives too contrasting results and slightly more washed colours than with the standard one.
In the absence of a comparison of you to you, Huawei will probably continue to take the helm when it comes to optical zoom

In the absence of a comparison of you to you, Huawei will probably continue to take the helm when it comes to optical zoom. This Pro + plus goes up to 10x thanks to its second telephoto lens And the truth is that it gives results that surprise even at night when we will miss some exposure but in return, we will have a detail that comes to impress.

Huawei P40 Proplus Zoom

The 3x, 5x and 10x are useful on any occasion, not so much the 100x. In all cases, we will see the worse performance in medium light or situations such as a sunset, and we will see later that the night mode also helps optical zoom but not when we go to digital, since they are much slower shots.

Huawei P40 Proplus The cut that remains in the 100x zoom is not very usable but in good light its sharpness surprises.
Huawei P40 Proplus Zoom Noceh The photo is underexposed, but it is surprising to see that even the bars of the windows are defined.

Something to emphasize is that the change of lens continues happening according to what the system considers; that is, it will not always jump to 5x or 10x. This was explained to us by the brand itself, indicating that the telephoto can not have a large aperture and needs more light, so they are combined with the main one. The system evaluates light and focal length, noise, and other aspects, and then assesses when to jump.

Huawei P40 Proplus Zoom

In any case, the Huawei P40 Pro + is the mobile for those who want the best zoom on the market on mobile and set the bar high. The white balance is maintained quite well and so is the colourimetry, so the only thing we will notice is some underexposure due to the type of lens as we have seen.

Huawei P40 Proplus Night 1x ** Night photography ** is another strong point of Huawei. Night mode is a really long exposure and it will be especially helpful in wide angle (which in low light performs worse than expected).
Huawei P40 Proplus Night 3x It will also be useful in the 3 to 5x optical zoom, leaving a somewhat contrasting result but better defined than automatic mode or HDR.
Huawei P40 Smart Proplus The AI ​​button can be a good friend when suggesting certain modes, but a bit treacherous when adjusting based on what you focus on (because it usually oversaturates).
Huawei P40 Proplus 50 This time we see a high-resolution mode dedicated to shooting at 50 megapixels, with or without applying the “AI effect”. We do not see a noticeable difference in detail between this resolution and that obtained by combining pixels.
Huawei P40 Proplus 50 If we shoot at 50 megapixels with Pro mode we will see that some dynamic range is lost.
Huawei P40 Pro + - Front The front camera (speaking of the main one, since the second one is an IR sensor) behaves well in good light, either outdoors or indoors. Except for some in which too contrasting pictures appear due to lighting, they are usually very correct.
Huawei P40 Pro - Front Portrait mode also has good results. Above all, there is no loss of detail in the foreground and the blur also depends on those somewhat false effects, but resorting to “circles” (perhaps the most standard) it does not hurt despite being flat.

The video experience is equivalent to what we had with the P40 Pro, both for the app and for the quality and that particular lens jump that we have described in photography. More detail in 4K and the one that loses is the wide-angle, especially at night (losing stability).

Huawei P40 Pro +, the opinion of Xataka

Huawei wanted to differentiate a second, more sophisticated and elegant flagship in a year in which the competition for zoom is growing and in which we have seen the biggest drop in the history of the mobile market. Despite the impact on sales, the brand remains second in the world ranking, but given the perceived decline due to the setback of Google services, it is at least a risky move, as it is not a very affordable mobile.

Huawei P40 Proplus 06 Cameras 01

Being so, so similar to the Huawei P40 Pro, it is difficult to justify its purchase with respect to the other, being also somewhat lighter and equally robust, but if there is anything that shows the apparent investment they have made in the cameras of this team, it is that the zoom is One last. Maybe not all of us use the zoom or the wide-angle very regularly, but with the one on this phone, we want to use it all the time. And it is the umpteenth proof that the combination of optical zoom with optical stabilization wins when it comes to getting as close as possible.

8.6

Design 9.75
screen 9.25
performance 9.5
Camera 9.5
software 4.75
Autonomy 8.75

In favour

  • The zoom is outrageous. Even the 100x, within what is possible, come to surprise.
  • Although it is somewhat heavy in hand, it is not large due to its width, and it does not slip.
  • The software’s own services are increasingly complete.

Against

  • Although it sounds repetitive and EMUI is being completed, the software can limit the experience depending on how dependent we are on certain apps.
  • Maintaining a certain quality, the sound through the screen fails to emulate the stereo itself.
  • The camera app could be a little less confusing: in the end so much choice becomes a bit overwhelming.

The terminal has been loaned for testing by Huawei. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

