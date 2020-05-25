MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

Huawei unveiled the P40 series smartphones in March. However, the most anticipated, the P40 Pro Plus, has not yet been marketed and many users hope for its arrival on the market in the short term. Apparently, the latest rumors predict the arrival in stores for the month of June from China.

Among the main features that we find on the smartphone we find the implementation of a Sony IMX 700 sensor, a unique feature that distinguishes it in the photographic sector in an important way from competitors.

A photo of a DXOMark list was also published online which would presage a review of the device within a short time. The P40 Pro recorded 128 points in the tests carried out by DXOMark and the Pro + variant will certainly do better. Huawei P40 Pro + (Extreme edition) will have a pentacamera on the back.

The main camera will consist of a 52 MP f / 1.28 inch Sony IMX 700 sensor with a RYYB lens and an 40 MP IMX650 ultra wide sensor with an f / 1.5 inch R / GB lens. It is then assisted by an 8 MP periscopic camera with f / 4.4 aperture, OIS and 10x optical zoom. Finally, we find an 8 MP camera with f / 2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom and a ToF sensor for depth detection. That's not all because for the zoom we also find the hybrid 20X with maximum zoom at 100x, the two-color LED flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps and the Ultra Slow Motion ISO 51200 and 7680 fps video capture features.

On the front there is, on the other hand, a 32 MP f / 2.2 primary sensor and an IR camera for 4K recording and facial unlocking. The rest of the specifications of the P40 Pro + are similar to those seen on the P40 Pro. The display is 6.58-inch OLED Flex type with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2640 × 1200 pixels. The processor is powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB of storage space. There is also a fingerprint sensor located under the display in addition to IP68 for water and dust resistance and a USB Type-C 3.1 port for charging.

The battery is 4200 mAh with support for 40W Supercharge and wireless charging always from 40W. Other features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (dual band L1 + L5), NavIC and NFC support. . The operating system will be Android 10 with proprietary EMUI 10.1 interface and Google services, including the Play Store, will also be missing here. The starting price will be 1399 euros.

Pending its arrival on the market, we leave you to the full review of the P40 Pro.

More Articles Like This

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will share several aspects with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Android Brian Adam - 0
The Galaxy Note family is used to resume some distinctive features of the S series but never as this year could they be so...
Read more

Flurry of news on Xiaomi: lock, dashcam, humidifier and more

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It continues to launch a huge amount of new stuff in its native China, and today they've announced a ton of exciting new...
Read more

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Android Brian Adam - 0
Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to 100 inches, equal to 2.5...
Read more

The impressive Krita drawing tool is now available on Android: powerful, professional and free

Android Brian Adam - 0
Krita is a drawing and illustration software that is offered as free alternative to well-known applications like Adobe Illustrator. Extremely popular on computers, Krita...
Read more

Sony Xperia 1 II in stores in July: it will cost as much as iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the presentation of the Xperia 1 II last February, held in reduced ranks due to the Coronavirus that led to the cancellation of...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is filtered before its launch: dual camera and Snapdragon 439 among its features

Android Brian Adam - 0
Slowly, Samsung is renewing its family of Galaxy M phones, so that so far this year the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

Huawei unveiled the P40 series smartphones in March. However, the most anticipated, the P40 Pro Plus, has not yet...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will share several aspects with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Brian Adam - 0
The Galaxy Note family is used to resume some distinctive features of the S series but never as this year could they be so...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Flurry of news on Xiaomi: lock, dashcam, humidifier and more

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It continues to launch a huge amount of new stuff in its native China, and today they've announced a ton of exciting new...
Read more
Android

Hisense announces the launch of the 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Laser TV 100L5F

Brian Adam - 0
Hisense announces the launch of the new Laser TV 100L5F, designed to offer a projection area of ​​up to 100 inches, equal to 2.5...
Read more
Android

The impressive Krita drawing tool is now available on Android: powerful, professional and free

Brian Adam - 0
Krita is a drawing and illustration software that is offered as free alternative to well-known applications like Adobe Illustrator. Extremely popular on computers, Krita...
Read more
Community

No new deaths due to Covid-19 first announced in March

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,120 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,606 people south of the border and 514 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Foreign tourists may enter Spain from July

Brian Adam - 0
Spain has been one of the countries most affected by AFP Foreign tourists will be able to return to Spain from July, announced the President...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY