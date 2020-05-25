Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

Huawei unveiled the P40 series smartphones in March. However, the most anticipated, the P40 Pro Plus, has not yet been marketed and many users hope for its arrival on the market in the short term. Apparently, the latest rumors predict the arrival in stores for the month of June from China.

Among the main features that we find on the smartphone we find the implementation of a Sony IMX 700 sensor, a unique feature that distinguishes it in the photographic sector in an important way from competitors.

A photo of a DXOMark list was also published online which would presage a review of the device within a short time. The P40 Pro recorded 128 points in the tests carried out by DXOMark and the Pro + variant will certainly do better. Huawei P40 Pro + (Extreme edition) will have a pentacamera on the back.

The main camera will consist of a 52 MP f / 1.28 inch Sony IMX 700 sensor with a RYYB lens and an 40 MP IMX650 ultra wide sensor with an f / 1.5 inch R / GB lens. It is then assisted by an 8 MP periscopic camera with f / 4.4 aperture, OIS and 10x optical zoom. Finally, we find an 8 MP camera with f / 2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom and a ToF sensor for depth detection. That's not all because for the zoom we also find the hybrid 20X with maximum zoom at 100x, the two-color LED flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps and the Ultra Slow Motion ISO 51200 and 7680 fps video capture features.

On the front there is, on the other hand, a 32 MP f / 2.2 primary sensor and an IR camera for 4K recording and facial unlocking. The rest of the specifications of the P40 Pro + are similar to those seen on the P40 Pro. The display is 6.58-inch OLED Flex type with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2640 × 1200 pixels. The processor is powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC combined with 8 GB of RAM and 256/512 GB of storage space. There is also a fingerprint sensor located under the display in addition to IP68 for water and dust resistance and a USB Type-C 3.1 port for charging.

The battery is 4200 mAh with support for 40W Supercharge and wireless charging always from 40W. Other features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (dual band L1 + L5), NavIC and NFC support. . The operating system will be Android 10 with proprietary EMUI 10.1 interface and Google services, including the Play Store, will also be missing here. The starting price will be 1399 euros.

Pending its arrival on the market, we leave you to the full review of the P40 Pro.