Huawei P40 Pro Plus cameras to the test: do we have a new King?

When in April 2019 Huawei presented its new family of P30 phones, among which the P30 Pro stood out, we understood how the world of mobile photography would change forever.

In fact, we ran into the computational photography, capable of taking smartphones to a higher level thanks to excellent sensors and real-time processing software that allows you to do wonders previously unthinkable – probably the best novelty of the time was freehand night photography, although she was not alone.

Today, just over a year later, Huawei completes a new act of strength with the P40 family, with the spearhead to look for in the P40 Pro Plus, a device that offers the public a 1 / 1.28-inch Ultra Vision sensor with RYYB colour filter and 50 MP, combined with one wide-angle camera with 1 / 1.54-inch sensor and 40 MP, a first 3x and 8 MP optical Super Zoom and a second 10x optical, which thanks to the hybrid can reach 100x magnification.

Complete the big picture one camera with a 3D depth sensor, which detects the depth of scenes in real-time and creates excellent effects of blurred bokeh. An ultra-rich dish, which takes the same philosophy seen on the P30 Pro and takes it to the extreme, with software processing constantly active and almost intrusive in some situations. So let’s find out if we are facing the new best camera phone on the current market.

His majesty the software

Let’s face it: like many excellent colleagues, the P40 Pro Plus is not a phone to use when shooting in RAW or that we would recommend to anyone who loves to play with professional-level editing. Not because it is unable to provide suitable files but because we would betray his philosophy. The artificial intelligence that works in symbiosis with the sensors fixes every shot as programming you want, therefore sometimes bringing photos on editing programs there is little to fix in terms of shadows, lights and so on – also because of a fairly marked compression.

In short, the P40 Pro Plus produces “ready-made” files, to be sent immediately to friends, relatives, or to be shared on social networks. For this reason, we wanted to try the phone without forcing the hand, leaving the stock camera app in total control of the situation.

Well according to our experience we can confirm how Huawei has completely changed the way of photographing. If with a mirrorless/reflex it is fundamental to master the technique to have professional results, with a P40 Pro Plus you need to know to predict software behaviour, avoid particularly difficult light situations and create shots that can be optimized without great effort.

Having such an intrusive system in post shooting editing means hold a double-edged sword in your hands: if what we frame “fits” to the software, we get wonders in a few moments, otherwise it is not difficult to obtain poor results and anything but “perfect” photos, it is therefore important to learn about the behaviour of the device to use it at better.

Certainly, the sensors chosen by the Chinese manufacturer are top quality, supported also by the Vario-Summilux lenses from Leica which represent an extra gear with regard to the detail of the shots, although compression often tends to mix a bit of everything, it depends on the situations.

50 MP

If by now all the top range phones take exceptional photographs in “easy” light conditions, using very low ISO and sensors of 40 MP and more, the reasons for buying this P40 Pro Plus can be summarized in two very specific characteristics: the optical Super Zoom and the ability to take night photos of excellent workmanship.

In fact, on the main 50 MP we have paradoxically little to say: it is a sensor of excellent quality, capable of achieving amazing detail and guaranteeing bright colors, maybe even too much because of the software.

The P40 Pro Plus indeed does not disdain the high colour saturation, especially on blues and greens, colours that are sometimes “pumped” even more than necessary. In the photos below you can see how the 50 MP main camera (on the right) has more saturated blues and greens than the super wide-angle, with the same situation.

A choice that can create the wow effect in most users but that could turn the nose of the most hardened photography enthusiasts.

With the main camera, you will probably take your best photos, also when the cam with 3D depth sensor enters the scene you will have a satisfying blurred bokeh in various situations. In the photo below you can see how the main chamber of the P40 Pro Plus has been able to focus the beer foam gradually blurring everything else, a completely automatic function that can give you some grain.

In the image taken in a Japanese restaurant, we put the 3D depth detection under pressure, with the system not always able to focus on the point we want; in similar situations, it is good to guide the software with manual focus, therefore it is necessary to lose a few moments to have the idealized photo in our mind.

The difficult light conditions in the restaurant naturally lead us to talk about night shots and in low light conditions, with the Huawei device performing excellently in most situations.

It could perhaps take a few seconds to get the shot, holding the phone firmly in your hands, with satisfactory and satisfying results.

In the photos just below then we see a comparison between a night shot taken with the super wide-angle and one with the main camera, with the latter capable of obtaining a slightly brighter and more accurate shot.

Speaking of super wide-angle, the 40 MP sensor onboard does not behave badly at all. We are not talking about an extreme viewing angle, moreover, colours and definition sometimes lose some ground compared to the main room, qualitatively speaking however we are above other top-range devices of the current market (think of the super-wide angle of the iPhone 11 Pro to example, new 2019 at Apple but not yet at Huawei levels).

Below some shots taken with the super wide-angle, recognizable by the 3: 2 format instead of the usual 4: 3 used by Huawei with all the other cameras.

We did not talk about Dynamic Range because with all the software interventions (which by the way you can admire “live” if you immediately go over a photo taken, with the image changing before your eyes) it is difficult to understand how many actual stops the P40 Pro Plus manages to cover, but it is really rare to “burn” portions of the screen or get completely black parts, there is always automatic editing that “takes a piece”.

A superzoom

The real strength of this new phone, however, is all the part that concerns the Super optical zoom 3x and 10x. In fact, you will be able to shoot with a magnification level of 10 times compared to the standard camera, going down to very few compromises, with ultra-detailed and perfectly usable shots.

Maybe we don’t get the maximum at night and in low light, with shots a little mixed, but with the right conditions, you will be able to take photos at 3x and 10x practically perfect in terms of yield.

This possibility really impressed us, with the wonder that slowly diminishes using the hybrid zoom up to 100x. It is possible to shoot with this level of magnification but the photos are almost unusable, our advice is to stop at 10x, 20x at most in case of need but not beyond.

In the photos below you can see two examples of extreme zoom, from the wide-angle shot of the Citylife Towers we managed to frame the Allianz writing with 100x: on the amazing paper, in practice not too useful, with not exceptional results.

Below other examples of 10x zoom: nothing short of impressive, even if for obvious reasons the colour rendering of the zoom cameras cannot match that of the main camera, so the resolution (50 MP vs 8 MP), for a “social use” however, they are perfectly usable photos.

In the following shot, you can see how the 10x camera managed to reach the Rai tower of Corso Sempione in Milan starting from the Citylife Allianz Tower, where you can see it in the distance.

The result obtained inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan is also impressive, with the 10x able to perfectly capture the monument dedicated to Leonardo Da Vinci in Piazza Della Scala despite the difference in light between the inside of the structure and the outside ( with the software that obviously balanced everything).

Below instead, in the photo taken in Piazza del Liberty, you can see how the 3x zoom works, able to offer the same quality of the 10x camera; on the right instead of a 10x shot in not optimal light conditions, in fact, you can see how the software has somehow surrendered and has mixed everything up a bit, evidently to cover any digital noise.

Returning instead to “full light”, below another example of how super wide angle, standard camera and 10x zoom work in combo, with an exceptional progression.

Unfortunately, we were unable to include in this article all the photos we took with the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, however, you can see them by going to our shared album on Google Photos. Once back here, find our conclusions.