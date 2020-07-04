Huawei P40 Lite 5G Review: a good smartphone but without Google services

Huawei has done an amazing job over the past few years. Do you think that the writer still remembers the Ascend Y100 very well, one of the first low-cost Android smartphones of the Chinese company to arrive in our area? It seems a long time ago but in reality, we are talking about 2012, or eight years ago, when many Italians still did not want to rely on Chinese brands and Huawei was just starting to “attack” the local market with its Android proposals (probably the period it was from 2012 to 2014, “boom” in 2013 after sponsorship with Milan). Since then, water has passed under the bridges and Chinese society has become a global giant capable of convincing practically everyone. If we think only two or three years ago, there have been periods in which the Huawei / Honor group seemed to have no equal in the medium / low range, launching myriads of models, one more valid than the other (remember the historic collaboration with Google for making Nexus 6P in 2015).

In 2019, unfortunately, an “inconvenience”, the ban suffered by the USA, “slowed down” Huawei, not allowing it to use Google services (including the Play Store) on devices with renewed hardware. However, the Chinese company has certainly not lost heart and recently launched in our country one of the least expensive 5G smartphones, or Huawei P40 Lite 5G, device sold at 399.90 euros on the official website, which we have had the opportunity to test in-depth over the past few weeks.

Design and unboxing

The sales package, the classic white box from Huawei, is clear from the start: it is an HMS device and the sticker in plain sight is there to attest it. Inside the package, we find a USB Type-C cable, discrete headphones with jack cable and above all a 40W charger. Too bad for the absence of any cover, which a certain type of users would certainly appreciate.

The first aspect that is noticed by removing the smartphone from the package is the dimensions of 162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm, for a weight of 189 grams. These are values ​​that until a short time ago we would have defined “in the norm”, but which in the current context can become interesting. In fact, recently we have seen several models go beyond 9 mm in thickness and 200 grams in weight.

In any case, do not think that it is a compact device: by now the trend is well marked. Here Huawei has found a good compromise and the constructive solidity is good, despite the main material used is plastic. The colouring we tested is that Crush Green, very beautiful to look at and able to create excellent light effects. For completeness of information, you should know that the Space Silver and Midnight Black variants are also available on the market, for those with slightly more “classic” tastes. Staying on the backcover, at the top left we find the camera module, flanked on the right by the LED flash. The protrusion of the cameras is there and the device “dances” a little more than other models, nothing transcendental though.

Analyzing the sides of Huawei P40 Lite 5G, we find a first microphone at the top and the SIM trolley on the left. At the bottom of the device are the USB Type-C port (no video output, but there is the OTG), the second microphone, the speaker and the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. On the right instead, the volume rocker and the power button peep out, which also acts as a fingerprint sensor. Speaking of unlocking methods, both the fingerprint and the Face Unlock work all in all well, even if the first one occasionally loses some detection. Small note: the device comes with a pre-applied protective film on the screen, which we removed after a few days to fully enjoy the display.

Moving on to the front of the smartphone, we find a screen with a hole for the camera located at the top left and relatively small side edges. A solution certainly more in step with the times compared to the “drop” notch of other models that target this market segment. Ultimately, the design of Huawei P40 Lite 5G convinced us and the constructive solidity is there. We can, therefore, turn a blind eye to the absence of a cover in the package.

Technical features

Huawei P40 Lite 5G has an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.36 GHz (1 x 2.36 GHz + 3 x 2.22 GHz + 4 x 1.84 GHz), flanked by a Mali-G57 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The internal memory is 128GB (expandable via NM card, Huawei’s proprietary standard, up to 256GB). This is certainly a respectable configuration on the performance side, but it must be said that there are other devices that can keep up with this smartphone in the same price range.

The screen is a 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). The refresh rate is standard, i.e. 60 Hz, and that’s a shame. For the rest, the colours are all in all well balanced and there is also the possibility of setting colour mode and temperature. Too bad for the maximum brightness, which is good but does not reach what is seen with other models. Also, forget the always-on mode and HD content on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video (the necessary DRMs are missing). In addition, we remind you that services such as YouTube can be used, officially, only through a browser (with all the consequences of the case, such as the inability to zoom).

In short, we are faced with a display that can satisfy the average user, but the software shortcomings are felt, especially for lovers of multimedia content.

Taking a quick look at the datasheet, someone might think that the strength of Huawei P40 Lite 5G, in addition to connectivity and price, is the photographic sector. In fact, the sensors present are not bad: there are a 16MP front camera (f / 2.0) and one quadruple rear camera 64MP (f / 1.8) + 8MP (f / 2.4, ultra-wide) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for Portrait mode) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for macro). However, there are some flaws that have not completely convinced us.

In fact, as the most experienced among you have already guessed, the real usefulness of the two 2MP sensors is very limited, as the macros are taken in low resolution. The shots of the rear sensors are not bad and with good light conditions the results are there and the colours are well balanced, but the use of artificial intelligence, which often in other models manages to make shots rather pleasing to the user’s eyes medium, not the best. Night mode works very well and this is certainly a not inconsiderable plus.

On the video side, the four rear sensors can record up to 4K / 30fps resolution, while the front sensor stops at 1080p / 30fps. In any case, stabilization at 30 fps is good.

The features available in the Camera app are the classic ones, from Portrait to Slow Motion mode (slow motion up to 960 fps in 720p).

The maximum zoom that can be reached digitally is 10x, but better not to go beyond 3x for a use of the social side photos. Wide-angle shots are average, while selfies come out well. Summing up, the photographic sector of Huawei P40 Lite 5G is average: we would have expected more, especially in terms of artificial intelligence. To better understand what you’re talking about, you can find uncompressed photos in our Drive folder dedicated to Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

5G smartphones under 400 euros you are wondering what are the devices that “challenge” this Huawei P40 Lite 5G, you must know that under the 400 euros there are also Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (which we have already reviewed) and TCL 10 5G (which we will be able to test between not much).

The device then mounts a 4000 mAh battery. Here the combination of standard refresh rate and absence of GMS is able to bear fruit and in some cases, we have even managed to reach the fateful two days. On the most “stressful” days, however, we ended the day with a good residual charge (around 30%). The 40W fast charge is also excellent, which is not often found in this range and allows you to get hours of use compared to a few minutes of connection to the power outlet.

As often happens, IP68 and wireless charging are missing, but the connectivity sector is complete: there are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. The SIM slot is double, interestingly, as several 5G smartphones are single SIM. The audio sector, despite being mono, has a moderate maximum volume (our tests showed 76.6 dBA).

Software

The operating system is, at the time of writing, Android 10 open source with EMUI 10.1.1 customization and May 2020 security patch. Here we have to open a separate chapter: not so much for the EMUI 10, which we now know very well with its classic features (from excellent gestures to the Digital Management screen, passing through Huawei Assistant), but for the absence of Google services. We have already talked about it on these pages in the in-depth guide to HMS smartphones (which we highly recommend you consult, if you are interested in buying Huawei P40 Lite 5G), but it must be said that in this model there are some news.

First of all, folders have been created on the Home screen divided into categories: Business, Entertainment, Social, Lifestyle and Games. The latter contain recommendations relating to the software available directly on the AppGallery. Among other things, the apps are contextualized by country, given that in the case of the Entertainment category, those of Radio 105 and Railay are recommended. It might seem an insignificant aspect but, however, limited at the moment, it attests to Huawei’s willingness to immediately give the user indications on what it can download.

The most important news, however, is the arrival of Petal Search, an official tool pre-installed which allows you to search for a little bit of everything, including applications. This solution is different from TrovApp and works more deeply since it “takes” APKs from multiple sources. The user can activate a feature that scans the apps before installing them and the Chinese company is working hard to push the safe apps (a “Verified” stamp appears on the icon of the software available on the AppGallery). However, when going through external sources, a message appears stating that Huawei does not take any responsibility for that content.

In the meantime, the Chinese company is working hard to replenish the official AppGallery store, which has recently seen the arrival of important applications. Think, for example, of Burger King Italy, I have Mobile, TIM, Vodafone, WindTre, Rabona, Spusu, Zoom, Blue Mail, Microsoft Office, UBI Banca, RelaxBanking Mobile, DAZN, Infinity, Easy Pol, Hype and Satispay. In addition, apps such as Immuni (Huawei has already released its APIs for contact tracing) and the Pay service for NFC are coming. In short, Huawei is working at incredible rates but the road is still long.

In fact, there are “dubious apps” that manage to pass the AppGallery controls (users can make reports directly from the app page), many software is still to be found through external sources (eg Facebook and WhatsApp are downloaded from the official website, Instagram must be downloaded from the Amazon AppStore) and the drawbacks that we had already analyzed in the aforementioned guide remain (from the absence of certain banking apps to the messages “this app will not work without Google Play Services” that appear, for example, on Twitch). You can also forget about Google services (you should not try to install them since it has been discovered that one of the most popular methods uses a backdoor) and consequently Meet and the other apps, which certain types of users usually use.

Performance and benchmarks

Huawei P40 Lite 5G has a respectable hardware compartment, able to run all the applications available on the AppGallery as it should. If you are a benchmark lover, the device has come to 349829 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, he recorded 611 points in single-core and 2362 points in multi-core. Interesting numbers, which are even higher than those of the direct rival Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. In fact, during our tests, the latter stopped at 320545 points. In reality, in everyday use, the difference is not so marked since both turn properly. However, it must be said that in the range around 400 euros you can now also find Realme X2 Pro, able to reach 484390 points on AnTuTu (and there the difference is felt). In any case, the results recorded by P40 Lite 5G are certainly positive. Too bad for the panel with the standard refresh rate.

Gaming

If the performance is excellent and could be used properly in the gaming field, the “stumbling block” in this case is the software. In fact, based only on the official stores (Huawei AppGallery and Amazon AppStore), the titles of great importance are not many. Among other things, the Fortnite installer on the AppGallery marks the game as not compatible with this smartphone. In fact, using third party solutions like APK Pure, we have seen in the past that it is possible to download and use the same titles like Call of Duty: Mobile. For this time, however, we have chosen a more “classic” approach, identifying ourselves with the user who cares a lot about security and therefore wants to download games only from the official digital stores.

We have therefore tested Asphalt 9 (Huawei AppGallery) and PUBG Mobile (Amazon AppStore), two exorbitant titles in terms of resources that can make us understand the brute force of the smartphone. The first runs perfectly with “High quality” presets and is able to exploit the screen of Huawei P40 Lite 5G properly. Similar speech for PUBG Mobile, which turns as expected with details and Frame Rate at “High”. One aspect that will make even the most demanding users turn up their noses is the absence of game-specific advanced modes. In any case, the gaming performance is not bad, so those who want to play certain titles and know-how to find them from third-party stores could have good satisfactions.