Friday, May 22, 2020
Updated:

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Huawei’s Huawei P40 family is getting bigger and bigger. After the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro + came the Huawei P40 Lite, model that now evolves with a 5G variant. This new model has new connectivity by flag, in addition to some improvements at the hardware level that make it a slightly more capable product.

We are going to tell you everything about this Huawei P40 Lite 5G, a mid-range with many aspirations but without Google services, which comes to try to make a foothold in a saturated mid-range market in which connectivity can be a good asset when it comes to breaking ground.


Huawei P40 Lite 5G datasheet

HUAWEI P40 LITE 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm
189 grams
SCREEN6.5-inch LTPS LCD
FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)
HDR10
Dotch
PROCESSORKirin 820 5G
GPU Mali-G57
NPU
RAM6 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE128 GB
REAR CAMERA64 MP f / 1.8
Ultra wide angle 8 MP f / 2.4
Macro 2 MP f / 2.4
Bkeh 2 MP f / 2.4
FRONT CAMERA16 MP f / 2.0
DRUMS4,000 mAh
SuperCharge 40W
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10 with EMUI 10.1
Without Google Mobile Services
CONNECTIVITY5G NR
4G
WiFi ac
Bluetooth 5.1
USB Type-C
Gps
NFC
OTHERSHeadphone jack
PRICE399.90 euros

New design and better hardware

Image 2020 05 15 16 35 01

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G It has a different design compared to the P40 Lite. Huawei did not want to completely recycle the design, especially if we talk about the back. Here we find a quad camera located in a vertical strip, saying goodbye to the great module with the P40 Lite model. In the same way its screen is somewhat larger, which happens to have a diagonal of 6.5 inches, maintaining the Full HD + resolution.

On-screen hole, fingerprint reader on the side and vertical camera module. These are the main strengths of the P40 Lite 5G at the design level

Fingerprint reader is back on the right side and the front camera is located in the upper left corner of the terminal. As extras, we have USB type C and headphone jack.

New 5G hand processor

Image 2020 05 15 16 35 33

The great novelty of this Huawei P40 Lite 5G is its processor, the Kirin 820. This processor, the company’s latest for the mid-range, stands out for integrating a 5G modem within the chipset itself, offering connectivity to 5G SA and NSA networks, that is, current and future. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable through Huawei’s own cards.

Despite having 5G connectivity, the P40 Lite’s battery doesn’t grow. Of course, it still maintains the 40W SuperCharge

The battery is smaller, going from 4,200mAh of the Huawei P40 Lite to 4,000 in this case. However, the 40W SuperCharge is maintained, charging power more worthy of the high-end than a mid-range model. At the photographic level, the ultra wide angle, macro and bokeh settings are repeated, although the main sensor goes from 48 megapixels to 64.

Could not miss EMUI 10 at the software level, although without a trace of Google services. As usual, it will be necessary to install them manually if we want to enjoy the mobile normally, a process that is not too complex, although it requires some skill to be carried out without problems.

Versions and price of the Huawei P40 Lite 5G

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G It can be purchased in the colors black, gray and green at a price of 399 euros. As a gift, Huawei includes the Huawei Freebuds 3i in white, a striking present to make the offer more attractive.

