Huawei P Smart Z, analysis: Huawei’s first pop-up camera phone also stands out for its great autonomy

In the midst of the post-notch era, most manufacturers are looking for solutions to achieve maximum use of the front without having to resort to the controversial notch. In the case of Huawei, we have already seen a model that has opted for the perforated screen, the Nova 4, and now, also, we have its own proposal with a retractable camera: the Huawei P Smart Z.

This phone was presented in early May, corroborating everything that had been leaked so far, and it went on sale a few days ago at a price that surprised more than one. After spending a few days thoroughly testing it, here we tell you how the first Huawei mobile with a periscope-type camera behaves.





(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=0FsmsR_LWJU (/ embed)

Huawei P Smart Z data sheet

HUAWEI P SMART Z SCREEN 6.59-inch LCD (19.5: 9) FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) PROCESSOR Kirin 710F RAM 4GB STORAGE 64GB (plus MicroSD up to 512GB) SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie + EMUI 9 REAR CAMERA 16 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.2, pop-up system DRUMS 4,000 mAh 10W charger CONNECTIVITY Dual 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm Jack OTHERS Fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8mm 196.8 g PRICE 279 euros

Stylish design marked by the pop-up camera

The pop-up camera solution was released last year by the Vivo NEX, but soon it started to give some problems. That has not prevented other manufacturers, such as Huawei, from having implemented this type of camera on some models. The Huawei P Smart Z is, therefore, a terminal whose hallmark is the “non-presence” of a camera on the front. And we say “non-presence” instead of “absence” because the front camera does exist, but remains hidden at the top.

When holding the Huawei P Smart Z, the first thing we appreciate is somewhat excessive weight (almost 200g), even for a 6.59-inch phone. It is precisely that screen size that also prevents us from using it with a hand. However, this model has good finishes (despite the fact that Huawei has opted for plastic instead of glass) and has a slight curvature in the back that makes its grip more pleasant.

At that back is where we find the double camera vertically aligned in a corner, with the flash just below, and the fingerprint sensor in the center, in a place that facilitates the natural placement of the index finger. The camera module barely protrudes from the body, so the phone does not “limp” when we rest it face up on a flat surface.

In addition, the rear cover features a dividing line separating two zones with two different shades of blue in the case of our unit, although it is also available in black or green. What we cannot ignore is the ease with which fingerprints, dirt and scratches appear on that back, which shows that oleophobic treatment is not at all effective. Here, however, we have to thank Huawei for including a transparent silicone phone case in the box.

We cannot ignore the ease with which fingerprints, dirt and scratches appear on the back, which shows that oleophobic treatment is not effective

If you look at the frames of the Huawei P Smart Z, we have a completely clean left side and a right side where the power button and the volume control are located. At the top edge is where they are front camera and card tray Micro SD and Nano SIM, while the lower one is reserved for the headphone jack, the USB-C port and a single speaker.

The front part, lacking a notch, is completely dominated by a screen with a discreet speaker at the top and fairly tight frames, which lead to a screen / front ratio of 84.3%. Next, we can see a comparative table with models that also include this type of pop-up camera:

HUAWEI P SMART Z REALME X ALIVE NEX OPPO F11 PRO LIVE V15 SCREEN 6.59 inch 6.53 inch 6.59 inch 6.53 inch 6.53 inch SCREEN / FRONT RATIO 84.3% 85.9% 86% 84.4% 85.6% DIMENSIONS 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8mm 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.55 mm 162 x 77 x 7.98 mm 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8mm 161.97 x 75.93 x 8.54 mm WEIGHT 196.8 g 191 g 199 g 190 g 185.9 g

As we see, with the exception of the Vivo NEX, the Huawei P Smart Z he is the heaviest and the one who measures the most (almost 164 cm long); However, and despite the fact that it also has the greatest thickness along with the OPPO proposal, it is the model that makes the worst use of the front, with 84.3%. With these dimensions, of course, using the phone with one hand is very complicated.

All-screen with approved on display

For this model, Huawei has opted for a 6.59 inch LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9, FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels (391 ppi) and 16.7 million colors. As we have said, there is no trace of notch (neither elongated nor in the form of a drop of water) or perforations and the frames can be considered tight, although the lower one is indeed wider than we would like.

We therefore have a screen a priori perfect for enjoying multimedia content, although we already anticipate that the sound provided by its speaker is not one of the strengths of this model (it is too low and it distorts if we take the volume to maximum).

In practice, and without reaching the quality that OLED panels give us, the screen of the Huawei P Smart Z offers a correct display, although we have appreciated too many reflections under direct sunlight that is also produced when viewed from different angles. The brightness is optimal in general terms, but it remains somewhat off when we have it in Automatic.

A little more contrast and slightly less cool tones would have been desirable in the factory settings, although the latter is possible. fix it manually in the display settings that incorporates this phone and that allow us to set the color temperature and the color mode to our liking.

In these settings, we also find a reading mode, gesture control, the option to view some apps in full screen and choose between FullHD + resolution, HD + resolution or smart resolution (which automatically lowers it to save battery power). Here, we miss, for example, the ability to “wake up” the screen with one or two taps on it.

Acceptable performance for the mid-range

The Huawei P Smart Z mounts the Kirin 710F processor, a brand of the house, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage (expandable with a micro SD card up to 512 GB). On paper, this eight-core chipset promises to efficiently improve operating speed and reduce power consumption, even “playing with vivid graphics and live-streaming,” says Huawei.

At the moment of truth, the truth is that this model provides adequate performance for the mid-range, with behavior that does not stand out especially, but that does not disappoint either, not even when playing (not too demanding titles, of course) or watching streaming content.

Navigation is smooth and multitasking manages open apps well, allowing us to open them and move between them without problems. The 4 GB are common in this price range and the 64 GB of storage (of which about 54 GB are free to start), may seem a priori scarce, but that is something that has an easy solution. Next, we leave you a shared table with the benchmarks of other similar models:

HUAWEI P SMART Z HUAWEI P SMART 2019 SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 REDMI NOTE 7 XIAOMI MI A2 MOTOROLA G7 PLUS PROCESSOR Kirin 710F Kirin 710 Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 636 RAM 4GB 3GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 131,304 130,026 146,957 142,445 127,610 116,035 GEEKBENCH (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,542 / 5,511 1,531 / 5,149 1,710 / 5,497 1,631 / 5,670 1,626 / 4,286 1,317 / 4,723 3D MARK (ICESTORM UNLIMITED) 16,887 – 15,227 25,934 22,461 –

At this point, we cannot ignore the proper functioning of the fingerprint reader (especially considering that this model does not have facial recognition). In addition to offering fast and accurate identification, this sensor supports gestures on its surface, something that at first will seem strange, but that, once used to it, is quite useful. With these gestures, we can, for example, open the notification panel, take a vertical photo or even answer calls by pressing and holding it.

Autonomy for a while

If there is a section in which this model of Huawei has surprised us it is in that of autonomy. The thickness and weight that we criticized in the first section, here have given the Chinese manufacturer enough space to incorporate a 4,000 mAh battery It offers a long duration.

During the time that we have been able to test it, the phone has ended the day with just over 20% making intensive use (about 10-11 hours of screen) and has reached two days of autonomy with moderate use (about 5 hours of screen a day). To be more specific, serve this as an example: 30 minutes of streaming video playback (via WiFi) in full screen and with the maximum brightness, only consume 6% of the battery.

Thirty minutes of streaming video playback at full screen and at full brightness, only consume 6% of the battery

Unfortunately, and despite having a USB Type-C port, the Huawei P Smart Z does not support fast charging, although we can not say that it is too slow to recharge its battery. With it completely exhausted, turned off and plugged into the power with the charger that comes standard (10 W), we have verified that it gets 23% of energy in half an hour and takes about 2 hours to fully recharge.

In this sense, they also highlight the option of ‘Optimize energy consumption’, which gives us tips to save battery by showing the elements that we can optimize manually, and the possibility to choose between the maximum performance mode (so that the phone works at full power), the energy saving mode (among other things, it limits the activity of apps in the background, reduces the visual effects and disables the automatic email sync) and ultra power saving mode (disable most apps).

Android 9 Pie with the good and the bad of EMUI

In the midst of a stir due to the rupture between Google and Huawei, it is necessary to clarify, first of all, that Android has already confirmed that will keep the Google Play and Google Play Protect service open in the current phones of the Chinese manufacturer, among which is, of course, this model.

That being said, the Huawei P Smart Z comes with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1, Huawei’s characteristic customization layer, which includes perfectly recognizable aesthetics and a large number of pre-installed apps: Gallery, Calendar, Themes, Music, Video, Health, Notepad … We also have a drawer with tools like Weather, Calculator, FM Radio, Flashlight, Backup, Party Mode, etc.

This model does not bring any pre-installed third-party app (Facebook, Amazon, etc.) nor does it include Huawei’s famous app store, AppGallery

Many of these applications, such as the Manager, which helps us optimize performance, are quite useful; Others, such as Health, Suggestions and most tools, can be uninstalled if we are not going to use them. However, there are some apps like Music, Video or Mail, which in addition to being duplicates, they cannot be uninstalled. Of course, this model does not have any pre-installed third-party app (Facebook, Amazon, etc.) nor does it include the famous Huawei app store, AppGallery, it refers you directly to Google Play.

Although it is difficult to recognize Android under this layer of Huawei, we cannot deny that EMUI also has its good things, such as its extensive customization options and its numerous settings. Although in practice, it is likely that we will never make use of some tools such as Party Mode, there are others, as we have commented, that are useful. Of course, do not expect to find the Digital Wellbeing of Android 9 Pie because Huawei has decided to replace it with its own function: Digital Balance.

In any case, EMUI is a layer with strengths and weaknesses that some like and dislike others, but in this model, we believe that does not slow down phone operation, does not consume too many resources and, in our opinion, generates a satisfactory user experience, providing, in many cases, an added value to Android.

The periscope surprises, the quality disappoints

We now turn to the photographic section and, although the differentiating element of this model is its front camera, we will start talking about the rear, where the Huawei P Smart Z includes a 16-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor whose sole function is to achieve the bokeh effect in portrait mode.

The camera application does not come out of what Huawei has accustomed us, with some Intuitive icons and direct access to the main functions. On the one hand, we see a thumbnail of the last photo taken, the shutter button and the switch to switch from the rear camera to the front camera; and on the other, we have the shooting modes: Aperture, Night (where it is possible to adjust the sensitivity and shutter speed), Portrait (with option of bokeh effect, five types of lighting and ten beauty levels, Photo, Video and More.

Precisely in that last section of More, is where we find some options that lack direct access And we think they should, like Professional Mode (with the ability to manually adjust sensitivity, focus, shutter speed, white blanace, and exposure composition), Panorama, and HDR. Also included on this tab are Filters, Light Painting, AR Lens, and the option to record in Fast Motion or Slow Motion.

In the camera app, we miss shortcuts to HDR, Professional mode and Panorama, which are included in the More tab

At the top if we hold the mobile vertically, or on the left if we have it horizontally, there are the settings and some functions that vary according to the chosen shooting mode, such as the flash, the moving photo and the AI ​​camera, which makes use of Artificial Intelligence to recognize 22 categories in real time (according to Huawei) and automatically make the appropriate settings. In practice, we have verified that, except in some occasions where you confuse some scenes (fireworks with lamps, for example), the AI ​​works correctly in most cases and improves the results compared to the Automatic mode.

And how does this camera behave? In situations with good lighting, although the quality and sharpness of the images is good, we do appreciate a somewhat poor dynamic range and a certain tendency to overexpose; To alleviate this problem a bit, we will have to resort to Professional mode.

At night, if we turn to Night mode, it takes several seconds to “improve the photo”, a too long time during which Huawei recommends that you do not move the phone. It must be recognized that the results are much better than in the automatic mode, but in both cases, loss of detail and excessive image washing are evident. As for the HDR option, after testing it in backlights, sunsets and scenes with great contrasts, honestly, we have hardly noticed a difference.

Automatic mode (left) vs Night mode (right) Automatic mode (left) vs Night mode (right)

Automatic mode without HDR (left) vs Automatic mode with HDR (right) Automatic mode without HDR (left) vs Automatic mode with HDR (right)

The same goes for five types of lighting in Portrait mode, which give very similar results in all cases, except in stage lighting, which isolates the face, leaving the rest of the image black. On the contrary, both the bokeh effect and the trim make a somewhat aggressive job. In the first case, the background blur causes a loss of sharpness in some areas of the foreground, so it’s better to go to Aperture shooting mode and adjust the diaphragm from there. In the second case, beauty level 10 is so exaggerated that, if you do not want to look like a drawing, we recommend that you use some level lower than 5.

Portrait mode with Bokeh Effect disabled (left) vs Portrait mode with Boket Effect enabled Portrait mode with Bokeh Effect disabled (left) vs Portrait mode with Boket Effect enabled

Portrait Mode with Beauty Level 0 (left) vs Portrait Mode with Beauty Level 10 (right) Portrait Mode with Beauty Level 0 (left) vs Portrait Mode with Beauty Level 10 (right)

The flash, as it happens in most cases, is preferable not to use it because it “burns” the photo. As for the zoom, despite incorporating two sensors, the Huawei P Smart Z does not have a telephoto lens (or wide angle, by the way) and bet on a digital zoom which generates a great loss of image quality above 2X.

Zoom 1x (left) vs Zoom 2x (center) vs Zoom 6x (right) Zoom 1x (left) vs Zoom 2x (center) vs Zoom 6x (right)

And we are going to stop, finally, on the great protagonist of this phone: the front camera, which is a periscope type and has a single 16 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture. The mechanism through which the camera leaves the body or hides in it, works perfectly, takes just over 1 second and is accompanied by a sound effect that we can deactivate in the EMUI sound section.

The only way to remove or insert this front camera is through the camera app, specifically in the switch that we have mentioned before and that only available in Portrait, Photo and Video modes. In this case, within the More tab, we cannot select HDR and Professional mode, but we can use Filters.

In Portrait mode, we now have the AI ​​camera for automatic scene recognition, which is added to the option to enable bokeh effect, the five types of lighting and the ten levels of beauty. But the results are the same as in the rear camera again: there are hardly any differences between most types of lighting and the maximum level of beauty produces very artificial selfies.

In this order: No Lighting, Butterfly Lighting, Split Portrait Lighting, and Stage Lighting In this order: No Lighting, Butterfly Lighting, Split Portrait Lighting, and Stage Lighting

Portrait mode with beauty level 0 (left) vs Portrait mode with beauty level 10 (right) Portrait mode with beauty level 0 (left) vs Portrait mode with beauty level 10 (right)

As for the bokeh effect, since the front camera does not have two sensors, blurring of the background is done by software causing the background image to practically disappear and several areas of the foreground (such as hair, beard, or some accessories) to be greatly out of focus. In other words, the camera is only capable of correctly recognizing the subject’s face, but it does not adequately establish limits regarding the background.

Portrait mode with Bokeh effect disabled (left) vs Portrait mode with Bokeh effect enabled (right) Portrait mode with Bokeh effect disabled (left) vs Portrait mode with Bokeh effect enabled (right)

No flash (left) vs flash (right), in both cases in Portrait mode with bokeh effect enabled No flash (left) vs flash (right), in both cases in Portrait mode with bokeh effect enabled

However, and leaving aside the bokeh and the beautifier, the image quality offered by the front camera is generally good, both in well-lit scenes and at night and in low-light situations, in which case, we can use the on-screen flash. It is true that, as with the rear camera, the dynamic range is a bit poor and a lot of noise appears in night scenes, but we must not forget that it is a mid-range model with a price of less than 300 euros. .

Huawei P Smart Z, the final note of EuroXliveAndroid

It is increasingly difficult to differentiate within the mid-range, especially for a brand that has such a wide catalog of terminals. This time, Huawei has chosen to introduce a characteristic element (the periscope-type camera) in a phone that, in addition, has balanced features and a battery that does not leave you lying on a day to day basis.

It is appreciated that Huawei has included the USB-C port, NFC, and headphone jack, but we miss the fast charge and face recognition

To this adds a screen that takes advantage of the entire front, the extensive customization options offered by EMUI and some additions, such as the USB-C port, the headphone jack and the silicone case that comes as standard. Of course, we can not ignore its high weight and how difficult it is to handle it with one hand.

It is also appreciated that Huawei has brought its acclaimed Night Mode to mid-range cameras, although the photographs obtained by the P Smart Z are far from the quality that we have seen in other models in its price range. That, along with the absence of fast charging and facial recognition, is probably its most negative point. But of course, if it complied with all this, we would be talking about the high-end of Huawei and, therefore, a much higher price.

In relation to the crisis with the United States, Huawei ensures that current mobiles, such as this P Smart Z, will continue to receive security updates and after-sales services, although it does not clarify what will happen with future releases.