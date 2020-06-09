MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Huawei P Smart S: new mid-range OLED for Europe with NFC and 4,000 mAh battery

By Brian Adam
Huawei P Smart S: new mid-range OLED for Europe with NFC and 4,000 mAh battery

Huawei continues to renew its catalogue of western terminals normally, despite the fact that the US blockade continues to prevent them from marketing their phones with Google services, among other things. The Chinese giant relies on its HMS to bring its phones to life, running from within Android and under its EMUI, and now it brings us a new device to its mid-range line. Arrives at the Huawei P Smart S.

The model is an old acquaintance in the market because we are talking about a Europeanized version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s that landed last year in more eastern lands. A phone with medium power and that reaches our markets, initially landing in Italy, at a price of 249 euros. Let’s see what else it has to offer us.


Huawei P Smart S datasheet

Huawei P Smart S
screen6.3 inch OLED
Full HD +
ProcessorKirin 710F
Versions4GB / 128GB
NMCard up to 256GB
Frontal camera16-megapixel f / 2.0
Rear cameras48-megapixel f / 1.8
8-megapixel f / 2.4 ultra-wide-angle
2-megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh
Drums4000 mAh
10W load
Operating systemAndroid 10
EMUI 10
Without Google services
Connectivity4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Headphone jack
USB-C
OthersThe fingerprint reader on the screen
Dimensions and weight157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm
163 grams
Price249 euros

An OLED that hides a fingerprint reader

Huaweipsmarts2

Little by little, we are getting used to the OLED screens also invading middle and low categories, and on the first of the steps, we find the panel of this Huawei P Smart S with its 6.3 inches and its FullHD + resolution. Under the screen, and in addition to the fingerprint reader, Huawei hides a heart formed by a Kirin 710F, an old acquaintance in its catalog, and a unique memory unit with 4GB and 128GB, expandable through an NMCard of up to 128GB.

The camera team consists of a 16-megapixel front camera accompanied by an f / 2.0 lens, located in the notch that breaks the screen in the upper central part. On the back, a triple camera with 48-megapixel f / 1.8 front, 8-megapixel f / 2.4 with ultra-wide-angle lens and a third 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 lens for depth readings.

Huaweipsmartcameras

We got to the battery and here it is time to tell that we have an internal battery of 4,000 mAh without fast charge, although it supports a maximum of 10W, and that we can charge through the USB port type C. In addition to this, the Huawei P Smart S offers 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and a headphone jack 3.5 millimetres.

The new Huawei P Smart S reaches the European market carrying Android 10 under EMUI 10, the proprietary layer of Huawei, although it does not have Google services. However, we do have the HMS of the Chinese firm and its increasingly comprehensive App Gallery app store.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P Smart S

Huaweipsmarts3

The Huawei P Smart S initially arrives in Italy, as the first step in its journey through the old continent. There we can find it in black colour as the only option, at least for now, and with its 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price set by Huawei for your device is 249 euros.

  • Huawei P Smart S with 4GB / 128GB: 249 euros.

More information | Huawei

